Republicans in Montana’s House of Representatives voted Wednesday to ban a Democratic transgender lawmaker from the chamber, following her support for protesters who shut down the body's proceedings earlier in the week.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr of Missoula will still be allowed to vote remotely, but will not be allowed to access the House chamber, anteroom or gallery under the party-line, 68-32 vote taken by the House. Democrats were united against the motion, while Republicans all voted in favor. The measure needed two-thirds of the camber’s support to pass.

Wednesday's vote appears to be without precedent in the Montana Legislature's modern era. In 1975, an attempt to censure a trio of Republican lawmakers failed to advance from a special committee set up for that purpose.

Republicans have criticized Zephyr’s actions during the protests on Monday, when activists filled the House gallery and interrupted proceedings on the floor with shouting and chanting in support of Zephyr, the first transgender woman elected to the state Legislature.

During the protest, Zephyr remained on the House floor with her microphone raised as the crowd of protesters chanted “Let her speak.” People were later cleared from the gallery by police in riot gear.

Photos: Rep. Zooey Zephyr banned after arrests and protests at State Capitol Republicans in Montana’s House of Representatives voted Wednesday to ban a Democratic transgender lawmaker from the chamber, following her sup…

The rally and subsequent protest were held in response to Republicans in the House preventing Zephyr from speaking on the House floor for several days, after comments she made last week. The freshman lawmaker had told representatives a week ago they “should be ashamed” for voting in favor of a bill that would ban some gender-affirming care for transgender minors. She also told them they would have “blood on your hands” for doing so.

Montana Speaker of the House Rep. Matt Regier, of Kalispell, made the motion to ban Zephyr under a provision of the Montana Constitution that allows each house to “expel or punish a member for good cause shown with the concurrence of two-thirds of all its members.”

“(On) Monday, this body witnessed one of its members participating in conduct that disrupted and disturbed the orderly proceedings of this body,” said House Majority Sue Vinton, a Billings Republican who brought the motion to bar Zephyr from the chamber. “This member did not accede to the order of the Speaker to come to order, and finally to clear the floor, and instead encouraged the continuation of the disruption of this body.”

Zephyr remained defiant, being permitted for the first time in a week to address the House floor as she spoke against the motion.

"When I rose up and said there is 'blood on your hands,' I was not being hyperbolic," she said. "I was speaking to the real consequences of the votes that we as legislators take in this body."

Zephyr also said that the bill she had originally spoken against “was one of many targeting the LGBTQ community in Montana. This Legislature has systematically attacked that community.”

Regier said during a press conference after the vote that the punishment was intended to ensure safety in the House while also allowing Zephyr’s constituents to be represented by her votes on legislation.

“I did not know what was going to happen moving forward with that representative, if there was going to be more threats to just even safety” of staff, he said.

Law enforcement has said they were not aware of any violence or damage during the protests Monday.

Zephyr said after the House adjourned Wednesday that the outcome was expected as she did not believe Republicans would have brought the motion without the votes to succeed. She planned to continue to prepare and vote on bills, as well as attend committee meetings if allowed, although she noted that committee work is winding down.

“I would never change standing up for my community and my constituents,” she said. “I will continue to represent my community as best I can in this body.”

Zephyr’s barring from the House floor comes as the body prepares to consider several important bills in the next week.

“It’s important to acknowledge that based on the actions today, every bill we debate for the rest of the session, there will be 11,000 Montanans whose voices aren’t heard,” she said. “That includes our budget, that includes housing bills.”

Zephyr said she would not change her actions if given another chance.

“When you shut out 11,000 Montanans from the democratic process, it is no surprise that those Montanans would come and show up and demand that their voices be heard,” she said. “And I stood up in solidarity with them, and I would do it every day, because when I do so, I stand up for democracy.”

Republican House Leadership said in a letter late Tuesday they planned “disciplinary consequences” against Zephyr after comments she made on the House floor last week.

In a debate April 18 over a bill that will block minors from accessing gender-affirming care, she told lawmakers if they voted for legislation to ban some gender-affirming care for minors, they "should be ashamed." She also told them, "I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

Republicans have advanced several bills affecting trans people this session.

After Zephyr's initial statements, the Freedom Caucus, a group of legislators farther to the right than the rest of the GOP, called for her censure in a statement that misgendered Zephyr.

Since last week Regier has refused to acknowledge Zephyr or let her speak on the floor. His decisions have been upheld by most of the supermajority Republicans in the chamber and Regier has said he will not acknowledge Zephyr until she apologizes.

Zephyr had said she would not apologize. After Monday’s protest in which seven were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing, Zephyr again said she would not back down.

“"As an elected representative, I am devoted to supporting those who speak in defense of democracy, as it is my duty to ensure their voices are heard and respected,” she said in a statement.

On Tuesday Regier canceled the House’s floor session and refused to take questions from reporters about why.

Law enforcement had mobilized around the Capitol but no protest materialized Wednesday.

While the gallery was closed Wednesday, legislative staff prepared a committee room so members of the public could view the proceedings.

The 40-some people gathered there stood and together said the pledge of allegiance, and then the room was silent as the floor session played out. When the final vote was tallied to ban Zephyr from the House, several disheartened sighs gave out, and then they cleared the room.

Joan Tubridy, a 69-year-old retired elementary school teacher from Helena, was crying when the hearing came to a close.

“It’s tragic and it’s sad,” Tubridy said in the hallway. A former student of hers, who is trans, committed suicide a couple weeks ago, she said. “The intolerance and close-mindedness and fear toward the LGBT community has far-reaching consequences.”

Tubridy said she understands the national Republican politics driving anti-trans legislation and how state lawmakers get caught in that current. But this vote, to ban an elected lawmaker who represents not only 11,000 Montanans but the transgender community in Montana, should have been separate from all of that, she said.

“It should have been different,” Tubridy said.