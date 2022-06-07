Tranel, Zinke take early leads in western U.S. House race

BOZEMAN — In Tuesday night’s tightly contested primary race for the newly drawn western U.S. House district, Democrat Monica Tranel was leading with 60% of the vote to 33% for Cora Neumann in early totals released by the Secretary of State.

Tom Winter trailed at 7% in early results, which included partial totals from just Deer Lodge and Gallatin counties.

On the Republican side, former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke was ahead in the five-way Republican primary with 44%. Former state Sen. Al Olszewski had 37%.

Montana added enough population in the 2020 U.S. Census to regain its second seat in the U.S. House after losing it in the 1990s. The primary winners will go on to compete in the November general election.

The Democratic primary was the most competitive in terms of the money race, with Neumann pulling in about $1.3 million over the campaign. But Tranel out-raised her in the final reporting period before the election with $207,000 to about $162,000 for Neumann. Winter trailed in campaign contributions significantly.

Tranel was leading Neumann with 59% of the vote to Neumann's 33% in Gallatin County, Neumann's hometown turf, with that county partially reporting from all 32 precincts.

With an early lead Tuesday, Monica Tranel took to the stage at the Union Club in Missoula an hour after the early results started trickling out, but she declined to declare a victory quite yet.

“Too soon to say,” Tranel told a crowd of howling supporters in the Missoula bar. “Let’s celebrate being together on Election Night.”

Tranel went back to mixing among the crowd as the live band climbed back on stage and a TV screen in the back maintained Tranel’s lead over Neuman.

Zinke, a retired Navy SEAL from Whitefish, faced four opponents in the GOP primary, including Olszewski Also in the race were Mary Todd, a church leader and small business owner from Kalispell; Mitch Heuer, a home builder from Whitefish; and Matt Jette, a school teacher from Missoula.

Zinke’s high public profile, fundraising and association with former President Donald Trump made him the early favorite in the Republican primary. Along with Trump’s endorsement he received high-profile endorsements from Montana Republicans Gov. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines. Zinke dominated the money race for both Republicans and Democrats, raising nearly $3 million over the campaign so far.

But several of Zinke’s opponents lodged sustained attacks, portraying him as too moderate or questioning the amount of time he spends outside Montana — his wife owns a home and property in California.

On the Democratic side, the candidates also sparred over who held the rights to the most authentic Montanan in the race, with a super PAC running ads in support of Tranel criticizing Neumann for moving back to Montana in 2019 after spending years out of state. Tranel grew up in eastern Montana and has spent nearly all of her career in the state. Neumann has said her family was forced to move from Bozeman when she was young for financial reasons and she returned as soon as was feasible.

Opponents also focused on Zinke’s departure from the Trump administration, resigning after two years amid multiple ethics investigations. An inspector general’s report released earlier this year found Zinke misused his authority to help with a commercial project in Whitefish, and then misrepresented his role to investigators.

Zinke has characterized those investigations as attempts by the so-called “deep state” to attack him politically.

Zinke has touted his experience in energy and public lands, identified housing and immigration as major issues. He cites a need to mend division in the country as motivation for running.

This story will be updated.

