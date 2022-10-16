Tranel stakes election pitch on a return to the 'middle'

DUPUYER — Thirty days before the midterm election that will decide if Monica Tranel is the first Democrat Montanans send to the U.S. House of Representatives in nearly 30 years, the candidate sat at a long table in the back room of a bar and restaurant surrounded by about a dozen voters.

The community of less than 100 sits close to the northeastern corner of the new congressional district, in the only county bisected by the line dividing the eastern and western House seats and where just 111 people cast ballots in the Democratic primary last June.

While it isn’t a high-payoff region for Tranel, the campaign stop was emblematic of her ethos this election — showing up everywhere and talking to all-comers.

“One of the things that I've heard a lot on the trail is, ‘I don't know who to trust and I don't know where to get my news and I don't know who to believe,’” Tranel told the group. “The most important thing we can do is show up and have you ask us questions, and then you make up your minds about who you want to vote for.”

Tranel has campaigned on a mix of sharp criticism of her main opponent, Republican Ryan Zinke, and touting her own brand as a moderate Democrat focused on returning Montana to a less-divisive landscape.

Going everywhere

Tranel has traveled all around the newly drawn House district that elections rankings websites have pegged as leaning Republican in this race. She's seeking to rally support in Democratic strongholds, sway undecided and unaffiliated voters who feel like the two-party system left them without a political home and pick off Republicans alienated by the recent trajectory of their party.

She works as an attorney in Missoula and before moving to private practice, she was the lawyer for the Public Service Commission and once worked for Republican Conrad Burns in Washington. She's run twice unsuccessfully for the PSC as a Democrat and Republican.

Tranel, 56, points to her legal experience to give voters examples of how she’s advocated for them, including a case where she blocked NorthWestern Energy from folding the rates for a yet-to-be-built gas plant into consumers’ power bills and attempting to put the costs of outages onto consumers.

But as often as that, she refers to her rural upbringing of growing up in eastern Montana and playing Class C basketball — where everyone had to participate for the school to field a team — and uses that history as a reference point for understanding the Montana some voters feel is becoming extinct in a hostile national political environment.

“In the Montana I grew up in, nobody talked about (political) parties. We didn't mention it. We talked about each other, we talked about the basketball game,” Tranel said.

As Republicans have tried to harken back to an idea of better times in the past via the “Make America Great Again” slogan immortalized by Trump, Tranel is trying to capture a sentiment that Montana has lost what makes it the Last Best Place and she’s the candidate to return the state to that footing.

“We can disagree, and be agreeable about that process, and still shovel each other's walks, take care of each other as a community, and see things in a different way,” Tranel said. “ … That's partly what I see as slipping away in Montana."

Zinke and his campaign war chest have spent time and money painting Tranel as an extremist liberal, citing everything from the lawsuit against NorthWestern and criticism of the clients she’s represented to her support of access to abortion and a forceful forum performance in Missoula when Tranel took the microphone from Zinke’s hand. She's taken heat for representing a convicted child sex offender seeking an appeal on claims of insufficient legal representation.

There’s also a major effort to nationalize issues in the race, and portray Tranel as someone who'd be little more than a potential shill for President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. One Zinke ad featured repeated images of the president’s face morphing into Tranel’s.

But Tranel herself has forcefully attacked Zinke during the race, focusing on federal investigations into his time as Secretary of the Interior and saying he’s lying about his record now and unfit to represent the state, while also defending herself against the criticisms.

“I don’t even know that guy,” Tranel said of Biden when asked about if she’d align with the president. The question came from a caller when Tranel sat down for an hour on a conservative talk radio show recently. “I bet Ryan Zinke knows (Biden and Pelosi). They were in Congress together at the same time. I’m here in Montana.”

Bucking labels

Back in August at a campaign event in Butte, more friendly territory, Tranel described her campaign to a voter as “all gas and no brakes.” That mantra was evident in another response she gave to a caller into the radio program who didn't ask a question so much as swipe at Tranel on culture-war issues including critical race theory and what he called an "immoral" agenda in public education.

“I have served Montana, I am in this for Montana, and I am tired of this nationalization,” Tranel replied. “I'm who I am and if you have any questions about who I will serve, or whether I conform to a national agenda, I will give you my mom's phone number.”

She later dealt with another question about transgender women playing sports by asking “Where's that happened in Montana?”

When the host said he wasn’t sure it’s occurred in the state, Tranel continued, “Let's talk about what's happening in Montana, here on the ground, in our home.”

In an interview Friday, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, the lone statewide Democrat left standing after the 2020 elections, said those kinds of answers could help her take the seat.

"God bless her for answering it right, because she's right, Tester said. "And I think if she wins, that'll be why she wins."

Over the campaign, Tranel has also garnered some support from Republicans via endorsements from Susan Good Geise, the former chair of the state GOP, as well as former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot and Bob Brown, who was a GOP Secretary of State and state senator.

“There's no path to victory without getting crossover and Independent votes,” Tranel said back in April.

But it’s clear Tranel is a Democrat, from her stance on abortion that she’d vote “for women's rights to live life on our own terms and to be able to choose how, when and whether we become parents” to a call for electric vehicle charging stations around the state and an accelerated transition to clean, renewable energy.

'The middle'

Though the district is new, Zinke’s history as a past congressman and Secretary of the Interior gives him as close to an incumbent status as possible. That’s left Tranel needing to split her time between criticizing her opponent and discussing where she stands on the issues.

In Dupuyer, Tranel implored voters to look at the candidates’ track records and judge them by their actions. That includes the federal investigations into Zinke. But her critiques of Zinke while also pushing for a move away from the hostility of present-day politics led one voter during the radio show to ask her why she’s been so forceful in her line of criticism against the Republican.

“It's important that you all know who you're hiring for this job. It's important that you know our records. It's important that you know what we've done,” Tranel said. “ … I am not trash talking. I'm telling you what's true. I'm telling you the record."

“I want to be talking about and running on what I’m for,” Tranel said.

At another event in Hamilton this summer, a voter asked Tranel how she'd bring the parties back together.

“... I know how easy it is to overlook the middle, which is what’s happening right now," Tranel said. " … We feel left behind.’ I shook hands with a guy at a parade in Dillon and he had a MAGA hat on and he said 'I’m going to vote for you, but don’t forget about us.'”

'Candidate with a plan'

Without a voting record to campaign on, Tranel has leaned on her legal record and held several press conferences around the district discussing policies and legislation she’s backed to address everything from the cost of prescription medications to the affordability of living in Montana.

Just under four weeks from the election, Tranel released a plan focused on economic relief for senior citizens. She advocated for allowing reimportation of prescription drugs and revising deals that protect big pharma, as well as more oversight of pharmaceutical companies that get federal dollars. She also called for examining CEO pay and corporate profits of companies that get federal funding, part of themes in her campaign of seeking to address problems by doing what she calls “rooting out corporate greed.”

Tranel has also pushed for consumer, family and worker protections, including the FAIR Act to end forced arbitration, the child tax credit and paid family leave, early childhood education and more.

In late July, Tranel released a plan she said would address inflation and affordability for Montanans, with a focus on ending corporate federal subsidies and anticompetitive practices, legislation to boost middle-class wages and an all-of-the-above energy approach centered on renewables. It included support for bills to create a special investigator to probe and enforce antitrust laws in the meatpacking industry, to create transparency in meatpacking and to add new labor protections under the PRO Act.

During the primary when the job was to differentiate herself among a field of three Democrats, Tranel refined her pitch to the “middle,” explaining her position on the Olympic rowing team was in the “engine room” in the middle of the boat — a low-glory, high-output workhorse slot she said she’d also fill in Congress.

Now in the general election race, it’s more about tone and character as Tranel and Zinke face off, with Libertarian John Lamb in the mix.

'My home'

Anyone who's tuned into part of the campaign by now will have heard Tranel talk about how Montana is her "only home." It's a jab at Zinke and time he's spent out of the state. Zinke vigorously defends against these claims in part by saying while his wife owns property in California, they still reside in the same Whitefish home his family has for four generations.

In August when Tranel was at An Ri Ra, the Irish festival in Butte, she was doing the strange social activity demanded of political candidates — having to walk up to strangers and introduce herself. Tranel was greeted with supporter after supporter in the blue-belt city, with one man telling her she’d come to the “good country today.” But not everyone was a stranger; one person she came across knew Tranel’s family the way a lot of Montanans know each other — somebody at some point down the road somewhere went to school with someone else's sibling.

Tranel has staked much of her race on those kind of connections — the "you know me and you know what I stand for" message that aims to push back on nationalization of the race and bring things back to neighbors talking to each other.

"What's great about America is our ability to look in the mirror and say we've gotten things wrong, we've done things that we're not proud of, that we can read about in books," Tranel said in Dupuyer. "But we can own that, and we know we can be better (and) sit at the table and have this conversation. That's what I love about not just about Montana but America."

— Reporter Sam Wilson contributed to this story.