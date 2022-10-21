Tranel campaign, lagging in money race, touts more cash from Montanans

In the final stretch before Election Day, Republican Ryan Zinke has remained by far the most prolific fundraiser in the campaign for Montana’s new western congressional district. But Democrat Monica Tranel has outpaced him in money raised from state residents, a fact her campaign hasn't shied away from as the candidates strive to out-Montana each other.

Tranel has raised $1.3 million from Montanans during the election cycle, amounting to 77% of individual contributors who report residency information, according to reports that were due with the Federal Election Commission last weekend. The reports cover the period ending Sept. 30.

Tranel’s next-biggest sources of individual contributions were residents of California and New York, responsible for 4.7% and 2.9% of those contributions, respectively.

Zinke’s campaign has reported $860,000 of its itemized contributions coming from Montana residents, which amounts to 32%. Donors from Texas and California have also helped to significantly pad Zinke’s campaign coffers, providing 14% and 9.9%, respectively.

Tranel’s campaign has touted its high share of in-state contributors since the primary, which it won easily against the deeper-pocketed campaign of Democrat Cora Neumann. On Thursday, Tranel campaign manager Sam Sterling said this shows “that Montanans want Monica.”

“Yes, Zinke has a bigger national profile, and I think it also means the people closer to Zinke, in Montana, don’t want him,” Sterling said.

Zinke’s campaign spokesperson, Heather Swift, rejected the suggestion that the difference in Treasure State contributions was significant, or that it reflects a difference in Montanans’ enthusiasm for the candidates.

“But it’s unfortunate Tranel is taking money from Montanans who are struggling to afford gas and groceries under Democrat policies knowing she’s going to lose the race,” Swift wrote in an emailed response to questions.

Both campaigns also noted that the individual donor information from the Federal Election Commission doesn’t show the whole picture. Congressional candidates are only required to report residency information for contributors who have given at least $200 in total. Smaller donations can be left as “unitemized,” meaning the campaigns don’t have to report information required for those $200-and-up contributors, including where they claim residency.

Unitemized contributions have comprised substantial chunks of both campaigns’ receipts since the election cycle started. Of the $4.6 million Zinke has raised in individual contributions, no public information is available for $1.9 million that came from small-dollar donors. Tranel has $620,000 in unitemized money, out of $2.3 million from individuals.

A third candidate in the race, Libertarian John Lamb, has not raised enough money for his campaign to be required to report it to the FEC.

Along with out-of-state contributions, Zinke has been a much bigger magnet for political committees, which have collectively given him about $1 million. Political action committees, or PACs, have contributed $700,000, with the rest coming mainly from local GOP groups and joint fundraising committees, which divvy up large donations among multiple candidates for office.

Tranel has raised just $46,000 from political committees.

Campaigns are also required to disclose donors’ employers and occupations, which for the western district include jobs as varied as morticians, apple farmers and race car drivers.

Retirees, unsurprisingly, have played a major part in the money race. They accounted for more than a third of itemized contributions from individuals for both Zinke’s and Tranel’s campaigns.

Business owners and executives have also given big to both campaigns. Donors with occupations like CEO, executive board member, vice president or business owner have pumped more than $500,000 into Zinke’s campaign, while about half that much has gone to Tranel.

Tranel, a lawyer, has gotten more money from fellow attorneys and others in the legal services industry. That group has given her campaign more than $262,000, more than double what they’ve contributed to Zinke.

Zinke has raked in more than $100,000 from the real estate and development industry, while medical professionals have given Tranel about $85,000.

Spending sharply accelerated in the most recent quarter, putting Tranel’s total for the campaign cycle at just over $2 million, while Zinke has spent just over $5 million.

His spending on digital ads surged, accounting for $890,000 of ad spending in the third quarter, although his campaign said some of the money reported as “digital advertising” actually went to other digital services.

Tranel’s campaign also more than doubled their total ad spending to date during the third quarter, claiming about $700,000 on advertising.

As of Sept. 30, Zinke had $530,000 left in the bank, and Tranel had $350,000.

Outside spending on political ads also remains a significant force in the race.

In the last two weeks alone, a pro-Zinke super PAC called “More Jobs, Less Government” has reported dropping more than $600,000 on ads attacking Tranel. That’s on top of more than $300,000 it spent in August.

Tranel has gotten a boost from Big Sky Voters PAC, which has reported nearly $700,000 in independent expenditures supporting her or opposing Zinke since it formed last month. That includes a $130,000 ad buy from this week.

The candidates’ final campaign finance reports before the Nov. 8 election are due next week.

Meanwhile, national political prognosticators have this month suggested Montana’s District 1 race, in which Zinke has been broadly favored to win, may be tighter than was previously thought.

The district, drawn by Montana’s bipartisan Districting and Apportionment Commission last year, includes most of the state west of the Continental Divide, along with Gallatin, Madison and Beaverhead counties and the Blackfeet Reservation.

The other half of Montanans live in District 2, covering the deep-red eastern parts of the state. But District 1 was designed to be potentially competitive, although its overs have chosen the GOP candidate in the vast majority of recent statewide elections.

Inside Elections, a nonpartisan political analysis website, changed their rating of Montana’s District 1 to “leaning Republican,” suggesting a closer race than its previous designation of “likely Republican.”

And the Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman made the same reassessment last week. While calling the race “an uphill climb for Tranel,” he noted that Zinke has some liabilities in what would otherwise be “a slam dunk for Republicans” in a district that voted for Trump by 7 percentage points in 2020.