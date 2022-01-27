Trail cameras spark debate across hunting world

Weighing the benefits of technology with the principles of fair chase has long been a difficult balance in hunting in Montana and across the West.

Photographing wildlife with remote trail cameras has grown in popularity over the last 20 years, whether as a noninvasive tool for research or a fun form of recreation. But in the hunting world, trail camera use has never been more hotly debated.

As technologies advance, the laws or regulations that made sense yesterday become obsolete tomorrow and states and organizations ask when they should tip the scales one way or another. Utah earlier this month joined Arizona and Nevada as Western states restricting the use of trail cameras, and the Boone and Crockett Club recently updated its trophy acceptance standards to better define where it sees the ethical lines.

Justin Spring is the club’s director of big game records and says restricting transmissible technology has been a long-held position for its fair chase standards. The policy started with the development of early devices that used either a string or laser that, when broken, transmitted or recorded the time. Animals taken with the aid of such devices were ineligible for inclusion in the Boone and Crockett record book.

As trail cameras came onto the hunting scene they fell into the same category, Spring said, with the club’s policy most recently updated in the last month. The policy currently bars any technology providing real-time location data for an animal that elicits an immediate response by the hunter.

“What we’re trying to tell folks is it’s your personal decision of what is ethically too far,” he said. “We put out this ethical fair chase standard as what we see as the bare minimum, that you can’t use a camera that puts out a live image because that’s taking unfair advantage of the game through the use of technology.”

Boone and Crockett conferred with officials in Arizona as that state considered its trail camera prohibition enacted last year, which is more restrictive than the club’s standards in banning the use of all trail cameras for hunting. Arizona and some other arid states have struggled with cameras saturating sparse water sources.

“In some cases it was preventing animals from getting water,” Spring said, clarifying that the club is not pushing for trail camera bans nationwide. “There were so many cameras on those limited water resources that it was also ruining the hunt for some people."

In 2018 Nevada prohibited trail cameras on public lands or private lands, without permission, from Aug.1-Dec. 31, or from July 1-Dec. 31 if the camera transmits live images. Nevada regulations also seek to curtail trail camera use that interferes with wildlife's access to water sources.

Earlier this year Utah passed its own seasonal prohibition from July 31-Dec. 31, and also prohibits sales of images or video to aid in hunting.

Montana has a complex history with trail cameras and hunting. At one time the state was one of the most restrictive in the West and now falls somewhere in the middle.

In 1999 the Legislature passed a law prohibiting possession of any electronic motion-tracking device designed to relay information to a hunter. But in 2010 Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks changed regulations to bar the use of any trail camera, whether it transmitted images or not, during hunting seasons. That stringent change was later challenged by an agency regulation review committee that found it didn’t match the law.

“In 2018 we went before the commission to define what a [motion tracking device] was and clarified the regulations to say that a trail camera can be out at any time of the year and only is a violation if the person was in ‘possession’ of the device while hunting," said Ron Howell, FWP's legislative liaison.

The 2021 Legislature further refined the law to change “possess” to “use.” Currently the regulations state that “it is unlawful for a person, while hunting, to use any electronic motion-tracking device or mechanism that is designed to track the motion of a game animal and relay information on the animal’s movement to the hunter.”

That means a trail camera requiring an in-person check is legal year-round and hunters do use them, said FWP Enforcement Chief Dave Loewen.

“Mostly it’s hunters setting up a camera on [an elk] wallow in the fall and coming and checking the memory card and that’s perfectly legal,” he said. “Previously it was you couldn’t even have a camera out if it was antelope season somewhere else, and that didn’t make a lot of sense.”

Important to understand, FWP officials say, is that the statute and regulations only prohibit transmitting images or video while in the act of hunting. They do not stop someone from, for example, receiving a transmitted image while at home, shutting off the app on his or her phone, and then immediately going out to pursue that animal.

“It is a confusing topic for sure, and the follow-up question is how the hell are you going to enforce this,” Loewen said. “I think it’s probably ripe for a constituency group or the Legislature to take another look at it.”

Such an investigation would likely start with whether the camera is capable of transmitting and then the device receiving the image might also provide location data, he said.

For Boone and Crockett, such a scenario, while legal in Montana, would cause the animal to be disqualified for record book entry.

“That would be eliciting an immediate response from the hunter,” Spring said.

FWP does receive questions about trail camera rules but has not seen a major outcry as in other states that have moved to restrict them, Loewen said. Nor has enforcement seen a big problem with them, he added, noting that the newness of the change has not allowed for much feedback.

In the past two legislative sessions Sen. Jill Cohenour has brought legislation seeking to curtail technology's creep into hunting. While the East Helena Democrat’s bills focused on restricting the use of GPS data from collared wildlife for hunting, the debate over technology and hunting is not going away. Cohenour said she would be interested in legislation dealing with trail cameras if needed.

“As technology advances it’s outstripping our ability to deal with the ethical issues of fair chase,” she said. “We’ll keep having these conversations and … as it goes through the process you have to ask ‘Where’s the line?’ I think hunters need to draw the line, and that line might be a legislative one.”

