Traditional muzzleloader season nears passage in Montana Legislature

Traditional muzzleloader hunters will have a new nine-day deer and elk season under a bill nearing passage in the Montana Legislature.

The Senate voted to give initial approval Tuesday to House Bill 242 brought by Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade. The bill, which earlier passed the House largely along party lines, saw one Democrat joining Senate Republicans in support, setting a final vote Wednesday to send the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

HB 242 limits the hunt to muzzleloaders with iron sights, a minimum of .45 caliber and not having more than two barrels. Limitations also include traditional firearms such as flintlock, percussion cap and matchlock designs rather than modern muzzleloaders with scopes. The heritage season for elk and deer would begin the second Saturday after the end of Montana’s general firearm hunting season and last nine days.

Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, carried the bill onto the Senate floor. The hunt would both promote the historic use of muzzleloaders in Montana as well as limit competition between muzzleloader hunters and those with rifles capable of shooting much longer ranges. The muzzleloaders in question are only accurate out to about 70 yards, he said.