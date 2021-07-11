Touting 'individual freedom,' GOP took aim at local control during the session

It took more than 40 years for any county in Montana to take advantage of a state law allowing residents to vote for a 2-cents-per-gallon bump in local gas taxes.
But it took less than a year for the state Legislature to wipe that law off the books once Missoula County opted for the local-option tax to help pay for local road repairs.
“The Legislature overrode the will of the voters, which is a big deal,” said Josh Slotnick, a Missoula County commissioner who helped lead the effort to vote in the local gas tax, which passed narrowly in 2020. “This is the very same trend that our Legislature cannot stand when the electeds happen to be in D.C.”
House Bill 464, repealing the local-option gas tax, took effect July 1, ending Missoula County’s brief experiment and amounting to what Public Works Director Shane Stack said was a 10% cut in his anticipated roads budget.
The gas tax repeal was one of a slew of measures passed during the recent legislative session that placed fresh limits on what local governments can and cannot do. Other high-profile legislation included several bills limiting the powers of local public health officials, a new law that forbids municipalities from acting as “sanctuary cities” for illegal immigrants and a law that prohibits any policies by local governments that include “fees, taxation or penalties based on carbon or carbon use.”
In what became a frequent talking point during floor debates, Democratic lawmakers criticized multiple bills challenging local authority as flying in the face of a part of the state GOP’s platform.
“The Montana Republican Party supports efforts to return control and authority to local communities, as the government closest and most responsive to the people,” reads the first line of the “Local Government” section of the party's platform.
Rep. Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican, sponsored the gas tax repeal. While he acknowledged the session resulted in a number of new bills that narrowed the authority of local governments in the state, he said his bill was inspired by his adherence to the conservative values of smaller government and lower taxes.
As Missoula County is currently mulling hikes to already-high property taxes to cover the costs of badly needed road repairs, Regier, who lives in Flathead County, suggested they should instead be looking elsewhere in the budget for places to cut. More broadly, he sees his bill and other Republican-sponsored measure limiting local governments as shifting power to an even more local unit — the individual.
“As a Republican, who are you going to side with?” Regier said. “Are you going to side with local control, to let them have a bigger government dictator at the local level, or are you going let them stand for individual freedom and liberty?”
Republican lawmakers also spearheaded bills that prevent local jurisdictions from restricting nicotine vaping, prohibit zoning regulations from limiting oil and gas development and prohibiting local governments from banning plastic bags, containers or utensils.
A bill stripping the ability of local jurisdictions to restrict concealed firearms in public buildings failed to advance from the Legislature, although Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte did sign another measure that expands where concealed carry is allowed, including in bars and on college campuses.
Slotnick sees policies like the gas tax repeal as less philosophically motivated and more of an impulse to reinforce partisan lines. For Republicans in the Legislature, he said, Missoula County appears as “a bastion of bad politics in a sea of good politics,” and the repeal had more to do with Missoula itself than concerns over taxes or big government.
“This is straight-up red team versus blue team, as if it’s a football game,” he said. “It has nothing to do with the reality on the ground.”
Regier dismissed that theory, arguing that he would have been even more motivated to bring the legislation if the local-option law had been exercised by Flathead County, where his district is.
Kelly Lynch, a lobbyist for the Montanan League of Cities and Towns, suggested the success of many of those bills appeared to hinge more on partisan themes rather than on local self-determination.
“I think almost everyone involved in these bills gets involved with the politics of these issues, and they aren’t seeing the bigger picture of, these decisions should be made at the local level, by the people in the community and people they’ve elected to make those decisions,” Lynch said.
Other bills affecting local control weren’t necessarily new, she noted — but the political dynamics were. Republicans, who have for over a decade controlled both the House and Senate, captured the governor’s mansion for the first time in 16 years last year. They also expanded their majorities in both chambers.
Policy proposals that would have given greater authority to local jurisdictions, meanwhile, generally did not fare well in the 67th Legislature.
As in previous sessions, bills to allow cash-strapped cities to raise their own “local option” sales taxes met with near-unanimous Republican opposition. House Bill 187 sought to allow a local government to hold an election to create a sales tax of up to 2%. It would have excluded any sales tax on groceries, gas, medicine, appliances, hardware supplies or motor vehicles.
To target non-locals, is also included a provision that would allow the locality to provide rebates to offset the sales taxes payed by residents and property owners. It also would have forbidden more than one local-option tax from being imposed on the same area. But it failed to clear its first vote in a tax committee, where it died.
The bill’s Democratic sponsor, Whitefish Rep. Dave Fern, has been pushing for a local-option sales tax since his first session in 2017. He said he keep bringing those proposals because he feels the resort tax has been a critical tool for his city.
“I’m just a believer that it’s good for the state to empower communities to make decisions,” he said.
Fern noted another measure that stripped Whitefish of a tool it used as part of its strategy to combat the long-standing affordable housing crisis in the resort town.
Whitefish was one of two cities, along with Bozeman, to enact so-called “inclusionary zoning” policies, requiring that developers set aside a certain percentage of new residences as affordable housing, to be sold or rented below market value. House Bill 259, signed into law in April, voids those policies going forward, although affordable housing set aside prior to its enactment remain in place.
“Montana has or had a reputation of really valuing local control, and based on my experience I support that,” Fern said. “This time around it may have just come to fruition that Democrats were more in support of local-control decisions.”
But that bill’s Republican sponsor, Rep. Sue Vinton, of Billings, argued that her legislation was more about allowing the free market to solve the housing crisis rather than punishing a locality for taking a more hands-on approach to development.
Vinton, who co-owns a Billings construction company with her husband, also serves as the House Majority Leader. She echoed Regier’s focus on individual liberty as a theme of the 67th Legislature, rather than an erosion of local authority.
“Certainly I’m a proponent of local control; however, I think that there are some communities where the local control is heavy-handed,” Vinton said.
Pointing to bills limiting the authority of local health officials in the wake of the pandemic, she said called them “a result of the loss of freedom, whether it be a person’s ability to worship in person or to have their business open or to attend school. Those are all individual decisions.”