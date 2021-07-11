Touting 'individual freedom,' GOP took aim at local control during the session

To target non-locals, is also included a provision that would allow the locality to provide rebates to offset the sales taxes payed by residents and property owners. It also would have forbidden more than one local-option tax from being imposed on the same area. But it failed to clear its first vote in a tax committee, where it died.

The bill’s Democratic sponsor, Whitefish Rep. Dave Fern, has been pushing for a local-option sales tax since his first session in 2017. He said he keep bringing those proposals because he feels the resort tax has been a critical tool for his city.

“I’m just a believer that it’s good for the state to empower communities to make decisions,” he said.

Fern noted another measure that stripped Whitefish of a tool it used as part of its strategy to combat the long-standing affordable housing crisis in the resort town.

Whitefish was one of two cities, along with Bozeman, to enact so-called “inclusionary zoning” policies, requiring that developers set aside a certain percentage of new residences as affordable housing, to be sold or rented below market value. House Bill 259, signed into law in April, voids those policies going forward, although affordable housing set aside prior to its enactment remain in place.