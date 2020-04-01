Toole County hit hard by COVID-19

The health department has put out press releases and videos on its Facebook page about case tallies and deaths in the county. Many local health agencies and counties have relied on Facebook during the pandemic to get information out to the public.

Local county health offices and medical facilities, including Toole County, have been overwhelmed trying to respond to COVID-19 cases, making it difficult to find time to respond to media requests for information.

Asked Tuesday and Wednesday over the phone and in messages about what measures have been taken at the Heritage Center to protect residents from further spread of the virus, the county did not answer and directed questions to the facility.

The Heritage Center also did not return messages left by phone and online asking about the degree of exposure at the facility and what measures were being taken to protect residents, employees and others from further spread of the virus.

The health department did post a release on its Facebook page Wednesday about the county's third death and sixth positive case, the test results for which came back Tuesday.