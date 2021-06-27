Tight Montana labor market hits businesses across all sectors

Despite the obvious boon of what is shaping up to be the Flathead Valley’s busiest summer season ever, the owners of Montana Coffee Traders took a hard look at the local labor situation in April and decided to indefinitely shutter their popular coffee shop in the heart of downtown Kalispell.
“It was really about taking care of our staff and making sure we didn’t burn anybody out,” Jessie Farnes, the local chain’s café coordinator, said recently. “As the valley continues to grow, there's more and more places that need people who can cook, but there's not an increase in people willing to do that job.”
Employers throughout Montana are struggling to fill open positions as the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the onset of summer have allowed businesses to fully reopen, prompting an explosion of job postings alongside an acute labor shortage. While a tight labor market is nothing new in Montana, economists say this one is fairly unique, and is hitting workplaces across economic sectors and up and down the income ladder.
The Great Falls-based Center for Mental Health Foundation operates seven facilities in the city, along with additional offices serving 13 nearby counties. CEO Sydney Blair said she’s been forced to get creative just to retain employees throughout the organization, while openings for everything from entry-level positions requiring only a high school diploma to outpatient therapists remain vacant.
“It really is all over,” said Blair, who has worked in the mental health industry for 30 years. “… This is unprecedented, in terms of workforce availability, and really kind of a near-crisis for us behavioral health care providers.”
Targeting unemployment benefits
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte made headlines last month after his administration announced it would preemptively end four different types of unemployment benefits created to offer additional support as the country and Montana saw an historic spike in jobless claims when the pandemic first surged in the U.S. last spring.
When the four pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs end Monday, roughly 10,000 out-of-work Montanans will no longer be receiving benefits, according to Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Laurie Esau. The total number of people getting some form of unemployment benefit is expected to drop from about 17,000 to 7,400, Esau said.
In February 2020, before the pandemic struck Montana, there were an average of about 12,000 people filing jobless claims each week. That number peaked in April 2020, at more than 77,000 claims.
As of mid-June, 5,800 people, or about a third of all claims in the state, included self-employed workers and others not typically eligible for unemployment benefits. The leisure and hospitality industry accounted for another 2,400 claims, while education and health services, trade and transportation, professional services and construction each amounted to between 1,000 and 2,000 weekly claims.
“Incentives matter,” Gianforte said in an interview Wednesday. "That was appropriate when we had a significant health crisis. We’re coming out of it and ... instead of just taking the benefits away, we created an incentive to getting back into the workforce.”
That incentive program consists of a one-time, $1,200 “return-to-work bonus” that’s being offered to those who start and keep a new job for at least four weeks. Esau said her department had received 2,600 applications for the bonuses as of Wednesday, and added she expects a further spike once the state ends the expanded unemployment benefits this weekend. They would have otherwise continued until September, when the federal programs are set to expire.
Gianforte expressed optimism that his program is working, although he declined to offer a specific metric he’s using to gauge success.
Bryce Ward, a Missoula-based economist with ABMJ Consulting, suggested a couple potential drawbacks to ending the expanded benefits early. For one, it means turning off the tap of free money that would otherwise be flowing from the federal government into the state’s economy. And he said forcing people back into the workforce could also push down wages, which have grown significantly in recent months following decades of stagnant wage growth for low- and middle-income workers.
Gianforte said he’s confident the increased productivity from his program would outweigh those costs.
“I think we’re going to have a competitive workforce market for a while, and employers are going to have to do what they need to do to get the best workers,” he said.
A slowly recovering labor force
Monthly state-level unemployment date released Wednesday by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that as of the end of May, there were still about 8,100 fewer people working non-farm jobs than there were during the pre-pandemic peak, in February 2020. The state’s overall labor force was down by about 7,500.
But Pat Barkey, the director of the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, cautions against reading too deeply into those state-level numbers, which are preliminary and often subject to revision later on. The numbers from the BLS are seasonally adjusted and based on surveys.
“The story remains that we didn’t fall quite as much as the U.S. — although we had a horrible fall — we sprang back more strongly than the U.S., and since then we’ve slowed down in terms of employment growth,” he said.
The state’s unemployment rate has continued to fall each month since peaking at nearly 12% in April 2020, according to the BLS data. As of May, it again inched down to 3.6% from 3.7% in April, a low point not seen since 2019. But the percentage of Montanans working still lags at 59.3%, 1.6 percentage points lower than February 2020.
By sector, the bulk of Montana’s missing employment is still in accommodation and food services, while local government and retail employment are also substantially depressed compared with their pre-pandemic employment levels. Meanwhile, employment in some sectors like professional services and transportation are already exceeding those levels.
Barkey said it remains to be seen how many people still sitting out of the workforce are doing so due to jobless benefits versus factors like a lack of available child care, a lack of jobs that can cover the ever-growing cost of housing in Montana, or other factors.
Regardless of the reliability of the monthly state-level data from the feds, though, there’s no denying the ubiquity of “help wanted” signs populating business windows throughout the state. As summer tourists pour into Montana, the numbers of customers at restaurants, bars and retail businesses has exploded, intensifying competition for a relatively small pool of workers.
“We’ve been talking about worker shortages for a lot of years in Montana, and a lot of that is driven by our demographics and our aging population,” Barb Wagner, the state labor department’s chief economist, said.
The pandemic itself had a unique influence on more vulnerable workers in the state, she added, pushing many semi-retired and older people more susceptible to the virus to drop out of the labor force altogether. Speaking last week, Wagner said the best available data indicated about 10,000 people had left the labor force due to COVID-related health concerns.
What's still keeping Montanans out of work
But two barriers continue to loom especially large for those who would otherwise be back at work: the lack of affordable housing and the availability of child care.
“Solving the child care issue is probably the most critical,” Wagner said. “Schools and even summer programs are still not back to full capacity or regular schedules.”
As of April, DLI data indicated about 55,000 Montana parents had reduced their hours, were absent from work, were working part time, were unemployed or had left the workforce entirely due to family responsibilities — similar to pre-pandemic levels. That number peaked last fall at about 83,000, though not all of those people filed unemployment claims.
Juggling a finite number of employees across the still-open Coffee Traders locations in the Flathead, Farnes said she’s had to adjust workers’ schedules or dial their hours back because they’ve been unable to find affordable child care in the fast-growing valley.
“There have been so many people who moved to the area with kids (from urban areas) … you add in a bunch of new families who could maybe afford a higher price point, it kind of adds to that strain,” she said.
In-migration to the state remains relatively unknown. In recent years, the state has averaged about 40,000 newcomers annually, and it’ll be months before new data is available to indicate just how many out-of-staters moved here permanently — and who they are.
“I think we’re probably higher than that, but it is possible that during the pandemic we’ve just noticed those 40,000 people moving here,” Wagner said.
And like the availability of affordable child care services, affordable housing isn’t just limited to the corners of Montana seeing the highest population growth. Kathy Henningsen is the owner of the Butte office of Spherion, a nationwide employment agency, and said that while the lack of housing isn’t as severe an impediment to attracting qualified employees for most of her Butte-based clients, it’s gotten more challenging recently.
“When they get here, rentals around the state are pretty scarce, and I think here in our Butte market that’s been a factor,” she said, adding, “People suddenly renting out their properties certainly aren’t doing it cheaply.”
She added the company’s Billings office has been especially beset by the lack of affordable housing in that area.
Gianforte said his administration is also working to address those issues, pointing to legislation that eased some environmental regulations on new developments, along with executive actions aimed at making it easier for builders to add housing stock. He also said the state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program has provided nearly $10 million in rental assistance in recent months.
But Republicans have also been criticized for effectively singling out Whitefish and Bozeman with legislation that voided their policies requiring that builders include affordable housing in new developments. The governor signed that bill this past session, and vetoed another Republican-sponsored measure that would have created tax credits to incentivize affordable housing.
“Given the demand, the problem is too big for government funds to buy our way out of it,” Gianforte said. “What we’ve got to do is remove the friction and the regulations that make it expensive to build homes here.”
Regarding expanded access to child care, he referred to the commissions set up by the Legislature to figure out how to spend the hundreds of millions of dollars that the state got through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — the most recent stimulus bill passed by Congress.
He declined to provide a timeline for those programs, but said the ARPA commissions will be implementing them in the future.
One of those commissions last week funneled about $35 million toward grants child care providers could use to offset tuition and learn about building capacity, but that's only available to existing providers or ones that closed during the pandemic. State health department Director Adam Meier said a plan to spur new operations to open would be discussed at a later meeting.
Permanent changes?
Economists have also noted labor shortage can be good for workers and wage growth, and along with some employers, have speculated that it might be fueled in part by a larger reckoning spurred by a year characterized by widespread loss and upheaval.
Farnes said she lost a couple of long-term coffee shop employees who had been temporarily forced out of work during the shutdown of nonessential businesses last year, and spent that time reexamining their priorities in life. One of them, who had long been active in the local theatre scene, ended up quitting and focusing on playwriting full time, she said.
Barkey also believes the pandemic and resulting layoffs prompted people to reflect on those larger questions. Noting that many people initially thrown off the employment rolls last year were service sector workers earning lower wages, Barkey said many of them likely took that time to think about whether they were in the career track they wanted.
“There’s no policy that’s going to solve that,” he said. “Every recession has some permanent changes. And this is a new challenge, I would say, particularly for those occupations."
Blair, the Center for Mental Health CEO, said employers bear much of the responsibility to adapt to those changes.
"People are tired of being stressed and the world changing, and having a lack of control over COVID," she said. "They need more support in different kinds of ways that we normally wouldn't have in the past. And so it's really important for us as employers to really tune into that and find new ways of understanding what they're going to need."