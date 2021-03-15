Tie-breaker on administrative rules advances toward governor's desk

The department eventually withdrew the rule, but while the process played out several Republicans objected to the attempt, saying it was a move to a supersede legislative powers.

The bill also cleared the Senate on a party-line vote in January.

On the House floor, Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, said the change would insert partisanship into interim committees, which are made up equal members of each party. A bill heard earlier this session to make interim committees partisan died in the Senate.

"Montanans want us to work together to create good jobs, to improve the economy, to lower the cost of health care," Stafman said. "This bill sends us in the wrong direction by increasing partisanship."

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, said that he supported the bill because he felt state agencies had overstepped the Legislature through administrative rules.