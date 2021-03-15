Tie-breaker on administrative rules advances toward governor's desk

On a party-line vote, a bill to create a tie-breaking process in interim committees cleared an initial reading in the House and is expected to advance toward the governor's desk soon.
Senate Bill 82 is from Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls. It would make the speaker of the House and the president of the Senate ex officio voting members of each administrative rule review committee, for the sole purpose of breaking a tie vote on administrative rules set by state agencies.
Earlier in the session lawmakers added this change to their rules, but Fitzpatrick's bill would set it in law.
Administrative rules have been a sticking point in recent legislative interim periods, including when the state Department of Public Health and Human Services planned to adopt a rule to ban the sale of flavored vaping products, similar to a bill voted down in the previous legislative session.
The department eventually withdrew the rule, but while the process played out several Republicans objected to the attempt, saying it was a move to a supersede legislative powers.
The bill also cleared the Senate on a party-line vote in January.
On the House floor, Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, said the change would insert partisanship into interim committees, which are made up equal members of each party. A bill heard earlier this session to make interim committees partisan died in the Senate.
"Montanans want us to work together to create good jobs, to improve the economy, to lower the cost of health care," Stafman said. "This bill sends us in the wrong direction by increasing partisanship."
Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, said that he supported the bill because he felt state agencies had overstepped the Legislature through administrative rules.
The bill faces a final vote in the House before moving to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk.