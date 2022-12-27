Three nominees advance to fill House District 80 seat

A two-county Republican Party panel on Tuesday selected three nominees for the House District 80 seat to advance to the final vote by the the Lewis and Clark County and Powell County commissioners.

Nathan Nachtsheim, Hailey Oestreicher and Zack Wirth were selected after nearly two hours of questions lobbed at them by subcommittees of two Republican Central Committees. Candidates Valerie Clague, Ken Liston and Drew Zinecker did not advance.

County commissioners from both Lewis and Clark and Powell counties will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Powell County Courthouse in Deer Lodge, to make the final decision. The seat was left empty Dec. 19, when then-Rep. Becky Beard was appointed to the Senate District 40 seat vacated by Terry Gauthier, who resigned Nov. 21 for personal reasons.

Nachtsheim is the owner of Big Sky Sprinklers and Agri/Feeds. Wirth is a fifth-generation rancher who said he has done several construction projects throughout the state and now operates the Rocking Z Guest Ranch. Oestreicher, a law student and a mother, said she had served as a page in the state Legislature and graduated from Carroll College.

The candidates were questioned on a variety of issues including sales taxes versus property taxes, natural resources, Roe v. Wade, school elections coinciding with state elections, vaccination mandates, school staffing shortages, the budget surplus and transgender people in sports.

Early in Tuesday’s meeting, Greg Guthrie, who represented the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee, told Zinecker he could not support him for the seat.

“I am a retired Marine and as such, integrity and ethics are a vital part of my life ...” he said. “Just to let you know, since there is a question before the courts right now on this very issue, I cannot support you at this time.”

Zinecker acknowledged Guthrie’s comment. But all questions were asked to all candidates, and no candidate was singled out.

At the Dec. 19 meeting of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee, Zinecker, a former public information officer with the Public Service Commission, was asked how he would like his fellow Republicans to explain to the public the “email issue” he has with the PSC.

Former PSC Commissioner Roger Koopman filed a $2.5 million claim against PSC members and some staff. Koopman was the target of spying, email leaks to the public and claims that led to police investigations that went nowhere. Zinecker was involved as a key figure in many of the allegations.

Zinecker, who has also worked for Republican candidates and legislators, said it was a “frivolous” lawsuit and motions to dismiss have been submitted. He said he could not offer further comment.

Guthrie said after Tuesday’s meeting that he thought he needed to make his comments to Zinecker before the questioning began.

“I had to let him know,” he said. “It’s not my call as to whether he is innocent or guilty, but it’s a question of integrity and ethics.”

Zinecker at the Dec. 19 meeting asked why ballots from reservations are counted if they want to be independent countries. He said in a story reported by Montana Free Press that sparked public criticism that his perspective on tribal sovereignty and access to the vote was common among conservatives.

There were no questions related to voter integrity at Tuesday’s panel.

During the questioning by the panel, all candidates said they believe it is unfair for transgender athletes who were assigned male at birth to compete against females in high school sports. They said it was not fair to female athletes to allow someone with the muscle mass of a male to compete in women’s sports.

Wirth said it “violates truth and natural law.”

“It’s a tragedy what we are doing to our children with this,” he said.

Oestreicher said she was a firm believer that God created men and women.

All the candidates also seemed agreeable to a sales tax in lieu of a property tax. But some said the tax should have a cap.

The six hopefuls were opposed to COVID-19 vaccination mandates, excluding the military.

Wirth said he was not vaccinated and did not plan to be.

“If you want to do it, it’s your prerogative,” he said.

Oestreicher said she does not believe the vaccines have undergone enough testing, she called a mandate “an invasion of privacy,” and she said she supports striking down mandates.

Nachtsheim said he opposed mandates as well.

This was the second time this month a dual-panel met. The first time was to fill the vacancy left by Gauthier.

Terry Jennings of Powell County, who chaired the meeting but did not vote, said he thought the day went well.

“Repetition has made us better,” he said. “I’ve had to do this twice this month.”