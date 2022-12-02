Three finalists advance for former state Sen. Terry Gauthier's seat

Three finalists remain in the running to replace GOP Sen. Terry Gauthier of Helena, who has resigned from his Senate District 40 seat as the 2023 legislative session is set to soon begin.

A subcommittee from Republican central committees in Lewis and Clark and Powell counties on Friday selected Becky Beard, Matt Olson and Conrad Evarts as the three finalists, said Darin Gaub, chair of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee.

A fourth candidate, Zack Wirth, did not advance.

“I was thrilled with all four candidates,” Gaub said. “Any one of them would be successful in a senate seat and would represent the people of their district with a passion.”

“They are all just phenomenal people,” he said.

Gaub chaired Friday’s meeting, which consisted of three members from each central committee, but said he did not vote.

He said the names will be forwarded to the county commissioners from both counties. After that happens, the commissioners will have 15 days to select one of the three finalists.

The finalists have varying backgrounds.

Beard lives in Elliston and serves as the representative for House District 80.

Evarts is a Helena businessman who recently ran for Lewis and Clark County Commission.

Olson also lives in Helena and is a former candidate for Senate District 42 and onetime owner of the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue.

Wirth is a businessman and a Lewis and Clark County precinct committeeman.

Gauthier, who served in the senate since 2017, resigned on Nov. 21, effective immediately. He said he was going to take a 20-country tour on his motorcycle in March and would miss much of the 2023 legislative session as the tour takes 2 1/2 months.

His district includes portions of Lewis and Clark and Powell counties.

The central committees had 45 days to pick finalists, but Gaub said they thought it was prudent to have someone in the senate seat as soon as possible to give them time to prepare for the session and be educated on the duties of a state senator. The 2023 session begins Jan. 2.

Republicans won 34 of the 50 seats in the state Senate in the Nov. 8 elections.