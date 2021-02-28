'This is triage': Legislative crunch poses challenges to participation

As they hold the majority in both the House and Senate, Republicans are responsible for running the committees that determine when bills are heard.

Senate President Mark Blasdel, a Republican from Kalispell, cited several reasons for the slog, from challenges with a new bill drafting program and the editing process to first-term lawmakers who are still learning the ropes. Blasdel made clear that legislative staff, however, has done a “tremendous job.”

“Sometimes it takes those new (legislators) a little bit of time to learn the process,” Blasdel said. “ … So I think you've seen a run on bills here at the end. But, you know, I think every transmittal, I've seen a huge amount of bills dropped in.”

Blasdel said he understood legislation that moved through wasn't lightweight stuff.

“It is challenging, but it's part of the process and it's difficult, especially on some of these weighty issues,” Blasdel said. “Some it just took longer to draft them. But in some cases there are bills that have come every session and it's challenging that they didn't get in earlier in the process to allow everybody involved a little bit more time.”

At the start of the week, Speaker of the House Wylie Galt, a Republican from Martinsdale, acknowledged the big load.