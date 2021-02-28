'This is triage': Legislative crunch poses challenges to participation

It’s part of Shawn Reagor’s job to distill information for lawmakers and bring to the forefront human stories that illustrate complex policy. But the pace at which the Montana Legislature heard, advanced and dispatched bills in the last week made that a challenge.
“We have a spreadsheet of everything and I’m having a hard time keeping track,” said Reagor, program director with the Montana Human Rights Network. “For any member of the public to be able to keep track and know who to contact and when and what to say? It makes it really difficult.”
Early in the week, Reagor testified on a bill that was one of 20 heard by the House Judiciary Committee in a single day. The session is careening toward the transmittal deadline, which is the cutoff for policy bills that don’t deal with money to advance from their original chamber or face defeat.
This year, the volume of legislation lawmakers heard as they crashed against that time frame was tremendous.
By count, it far eclipsed past sessions. Tallying bills heard in committees during the final two days before the cutoff to introduce general legislation to the transmittal deadline, House committees in 2019 heard 147 bills. This year House committees held hearings on 241 pieces of legislation over the same period. The Senate’s workload jumped from 86 bill hearings in committees over that stretch in 2019 to 163 this session.
The runup to transmittal was been marked by barometers of feverish pace:
- When one House committee was set to meet at 7 a.m. last Monday morning, they held off briefly because the front doors of the Capitol were still locked and people coming into the building to testify couldn’t enter.
- The tones of cell phone alarms punctured hearing after hearing as committee chairs limited testimony time from the public to facilitate the high volume of legislation. At one point people from out of state weren’t allowed to address a committee that tackles federal issues.
- Nearing 8 p.m. Friday night, the last House committee still meeting wasn’t clear if it had unanimously passed or not even voted on a bill it heard two days prior.
“This is triage,” said John MacDonald, who has been lobbying on behalf of various groups at the Montana Legislature for a dozen years. Over the last week, MacDonald had to decide which were bills he needed to testify on to “stop the bleeding” and which were “a scratch” he had to let slip by.
“I've never seen a situation where you had one committee, let alone at least two committees, trying to hear 20 bills in one day,” said McDonald, “We’ve found it’s very difficult, from my perspective, for legislators, for lobbyists, for members of the public, to get the same level of understanding of complicated legislation.”
The docket was also enormous by the magnitude of bills debated. It’s fair to say some of the weightier pieces, like a proposal to eliminate the death penalty, have been reliably dispatched in sessions stretching back two decades. But other major proposals, like dramatic changes to the way officials in Montana can respond to a pandemic, altering the landscape of access for voters and a Right-to-Work policy, advanced through the flood zone on a condensed timeline.
In past sessions there was still space for meaningful input through the transmittal period, but that hasn’t been the case this year, MacDonald observed.
“Legislation that there would normally have been a lot more thought put into and discussion after hearings, that is not happening to the level it did previously,” MacDonald said. “I suspect in six months or two years we're going to see the ramifications of that. They're going to go back and look at legislation and realize that was a consequence that we didn't foresee when we passed that so quickly.”
Others hinge their hopes on the next chamber taking up the bill to clean up issues or dispatch with problematic policy. In a Facebook video, Montana Environmental Information Center deputy director Anne Hedges told watchers the second half of the session is often when lawmakers take care of problems.
Reasons why
As they hold the majority in both the House and Senate, Republicans are responsible for running the committees that determine when bills are heard.
Senate President Mark Blasdel, a Republican from Kalispell, cited several reasons for the slog, from challenges with a new bill drafting program and the editing process to first-term lawmakers who are still learning the ropes. Blasdel made clear that legislative staff, however, has done a “tremendous job.”
“Sometimes it takes those new (legislators) a little bit of time to learn the process,” Blasdel said. “ … So I think you've seen a run on bills here at the end. But, you know, I think every transmittal, I've seen a huge amount of bills dropped in.”
Blasdel said he understood legislation that moved through wasn't lightweight stuff.
“It is challenging, but it's part of the process and it's difficult, especially on some of these weighty issues,” Blasdel said. “Some it just took longer to draft them. But in some cases there are bills that have come every session and it's challenging that they didn't get in earlier in the process to allow everybody involved a little bit more time.”
At the start of the week, Speaker of the House Wylie Galt, a Republican from Martinsdale, acknowledged the big load.
“It’s about the best we can do with what we have now,” Galt said. “ … It’s something that we’re always concerned about when it comes to this. I don’t think we’ve seen this many bills in this short a time, but every session we always have kind of everyone trying to get their last little bit before transmittal. We’re trying to be as flexible as we can to get public participation and give lawmakers the opportunity to vet these bills.”
But Reagor and other lobbyists said they felt there was more going on.
“From my perspective, it seems intentional that there are so many bills happening so quickly to be able to prevent us from rallying the public on any single one of them or to do the long-term education that is required for people to really understand what they’re voting on,” Reagor said.
SK Rossi is a lobbyist who has advocated for social justice issues and now works for a variety of clients. Rossi has been at the Legislature since 2011, missing just one 90-day session over that stretch.
“I've never seen the number of bills with the sheer number of implications that those bills have moving as quickly as they are right now. It seems irresponsible to the democratic process and I don't understand the motivation,” Rossi said. “I can’t guess as to what the strategy is here, but it definitely seems coordinated. And it's putting an enormous strain on legislators and an enormous strain on the people of Montana who care about the issues that are coming before these committees and want to talk about them and enormous strain on the democratic process."
Rep. Kim Abbott, the minority leader in the House and a Helena Democrat, said earlier in the week the situation had been “pretty badly mishandled this session” in part because of the committees the bills were assigned to and how things piled up.
Some bills sent to the House Judiciary Committee, one of the most jammed up of the week, could have been put in other committees, especially bills that dealt with laws around how the state holds elections, Abbott argued.
“Legislation that's important should be vetted, and certainly we don't need to be giving 12 hours notice to the public on some of these important bills,” Abbott said. “ … It makes no sense, so we're frustrated by it. I don't think it's necessary. It could have been handled better, but we'll do the best we can with the situation we’re in."
Sen. Jill Cohenour, a Democrat from East Helena who is minority leader in the Senate, said the Legislature has a duty to closely vet bills.
"I'm concerned the Senate hasn't upheld that responsibly over the last few days," Cohenour said Saturday.
Different type of session
Susan Fox, executive director of the Legislative Services Division, said her staff has also been hit hard with a massive workload and navigating the session in a pandemic.
Since the start of December, the 61 employees in her division have accumulated more than 6,200 hours of compensatory time. That’s the equivalent of more than three additional employees. And those numbers don’t count hours from staff hired for the session, who generally receive overtime.
There’s also a new bill drafting system to facilitate drafting, legal review, editing and Fox’s executive director review that needed to happen remotely this session. While it’s been an adjustment and needed some work along the way, Fox said for the most part it’s going well.
“All in all, I think that this Legislature has not missed a beat, and with new technology, it has enabled us to do our job and do it remotely during a pandemic,” Fox said.
Fox said her crew has managed the logistics of a hybrid session with lawmakers in person and others outside the building as well as possible.
“It is as difficult on the staff working remotely as it is on legislators and you need to develop, learn and implement a new way to do everything,” Fox said. “Lots of new technology to deal with: Zoom, (Microsoft) TEAMS, remote testimony, more video streams, remote voting, additional monitors, etc., and then the stress of the wide array of mask usage and safety concerns.”
Fox had staff work remotely the first two weeks of the session because of concerns over COVID-19. While the state at that time had a mask mandate, lawmakers in the Capitol were not subject to it and many Republicans did not wear face coverings. Five lawmakers and a handful of staff have tested positive for the virus as the session nears the midway point.
Not on a deadline?
Some lawmakers also expressed frustration with bills that moved through at transmittal didn’t have to, as they’d already cleared the chamber they started in and wouldn’t have died on inaction.
On Thursday, amid a week when the House Judiciary Committee heard 59 new bills and quickly moved into executive actions directly after hearing public comment, Rep. Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston, shared her frustrations with the compressed process.
Bishop made her comment ahead of the committee’s vote on Senate Bill 140, which would eliminate the Judicial Nominating Commission and give direct appointment power to the governor. Because that bill started in the Senate and cleared that chamber Feb. 17, the House committee didn’t have to take action on the transmittal timeline.
"I think (the bill) deserves time and consideration in what is a week where we are very stressed to be able to get through the pieces of legislation that need to be passed or just considered in order to meet the deadline that is in front of us in the coming week," Bishop said. "This bill does not meet that criteria and it has enormous consequences in our state and yet here we are rushing it through.”
The bill cleared a second reading in the House on Saturday and by Monday could pass the Legislature, sending it along to Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk. The Republican governor backs the bill, and his lieutenant governor has testified in support of it. It would be effective immediately upon signing.
Rep. Barry Usher, a Republican who represents rural Yellowstone and Musselshell counties, chairs the House Judiciary Committee. He said after the committee finished its work for the week he felt the process went well.
“I knew this was going to come and so we were prepared for it as a team,” Usher said. “I did try to make sure that the big controversial ones still had enough time and to get everybody to be able to speak.”
Major policies
One of the bills Usher's committee heard was House Bill 427, which would limit the types of care transgender minors can receive. The legislation is a re-attempt at a bill the House voted down in January. That earlier bill had a two-hour hearing Jan. 13 and it took nine days until the House dispatched it after an initial endorsement. One lawmaker said she went from a yes to a no because of studying the proposal over the period of weeks. The hearing for House Bill 427 ran half that time in committee and moved from its first hearing to clearing the House in just four days.
Reagor said the condensed timeline made it a challenge to oppose the bill, which he attributed to the different outcome.
“The goal is always to be able to lift up the stories of the people that are impacted. That has been particularly challenging this session, given everything that happened with COVID,” Reagor said. “But especially this past week, things have been moving so quickly, and there's such a high volume of them — for example we have six or seven LGBTQ bills that we're tracking right now. So for anyone to be able to engage in it is extremely difficult.”
When lawmakers start the second half of the session after a break at the end of next week, Rossi wants to see a different tone.
“Hopefully, (it) will not be how business is conducted for the rest of the session because it's irresponsible,” Rossi said.
MacDonald echoed the sentiment.
“It’s never been like this in the time that I’ve done it, and I hope it goes back to normal,” MacDonald said. “I like normal a lot better.”
— Reporter Seaborn Larson contributed to this story.