Texas abortion ban has no effect in Montana

The U.S. Supreme Court not taking up an emergency petition and allowing a Texas ban on nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy will not have any immediate effect in Montana.
But advocates for access to abortion care say it could change the types of bills brought here in future legislative sessions if the Texas law stands.
"(The court's) failure to act doesn't have any bearing on access to abortion care here, nor does it have any bearing on our lawsuit to challenge the anti-abortion laws that were passed by our Legislature," said Martha Stahl, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana, on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, GOP lawmakers passed laws to ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; require a woman be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion and block providing the medication through the mail; and prohibit health insurance plans sold in the federal exchange in Montana from covering abortion care. Planned Parenthood sued over those new laws, set to take effect Oct. 1, last month.
Stahl said she hasn't seen a six-week ban proposed in Montana, nor has she seen any so-called trigger laws that would ban or restrict abortions if Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that guaranteed the right to a pre-viability abortion, were to fall.
The Washington Post on Wednesday reported nearly 85-90% of abortions in Texas are done after six weeks of gestation. Many women do not know they are pregnant until after that point based on their last date of their period and an average cycle.
Stahl said she expects legislators who have brought bills seeking to restrict access to abortions to bring more legislation if Texas' law stands.
"If that is the case, I truly believe we will see legislatures around the country passing similar laws and trying to do the same thing in other places," Stahl said.
Montana lawmakers have already said they would like to see Roe v. Wade reversed. During the most recent session, Republican Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, of Great Falls, told a committee she felt the court made a mistake nearly 50 years ago.
"This is knowledge that the Supreme Court did not know as they made their decision, Roe v. Wade, on Jan. 22, 1973," Sheldon-Galloway said. "I feel it is time that laws catch up with the science of the 21st century."
Stahl said, and Planned Parenthood's lawsuit cites, the state's constitution, claiming that provides further protections than the federal.
"In Montana, we're extremely lucky in that our state constitution contains this very strong right to privacy and there are legal precedents for upholding that right to privacy when it comes to access to abortion care," Stahl said.
That lawsuit is pending in Yellowstone County District Court.