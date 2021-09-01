Texas abortion ban has no effect in Montana

Stahl said she hasn't seen a six-week ban proposed in Montana, nor has she seen any so-called trigger laws that would ban or restrict abortions if Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that guaranteed the right to a pre-viability abortion, were to fall.

The Washington Post on Wednesday reported nearly 85-90% of abortions in Texas are done after six weeks of gestation. Many women do not know they are pregnant until after that point based on their last date of their period and an average cycle.

Stahl said she expects legislators who have brought bills seeking to restrict access to abortions to bring more legislation if Texas' law stands.

"If that is the case, I truly believe we will see legislatures around the country passing similar laws and trying to do the same thing in other places," Stahl said.

Montana lawmakers have already said they would like to see Roe v. Wade reversed. During the most recent session, Republican Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, of Great Falls, told a committee she felt the court made a mistake nearly 50 years ago.