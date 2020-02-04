Tester will vote to remove president from office; Daines continues to back Trump

“Supporting this impeachment means ignoring the voices of Montanans who voted for President Trump in the last election,” Daines said. “And it means silencing Montanans who plan to vote for President Trump in the 2020 election.”

Tester said he’s been critical of Trump when he felt it was necessary, from trade wars to pulling troops out of Syria, but that his removal vote will be based on the president's actions with Ukraine and holding information from Congress. Montanans expect him to hold government to account, Tester said.

“I was critical of the president, and we should be. That had nothing to do with the impeachment. But it absolutely has everything to do with our freedom of speech,” Tester said.

Both senators said they were concerned about what Trump’s impeachment and expected acquittal will mean for the United States, though for different reasons.

Daines thinks impeachment is now a weaponized process.

“This is wrong and it has damaged our country,” Daines said. “We now need to fear for future presidents, Democrats or Republicans, who will hold the oath of office in this newly hyperpartisan era,” Daines said.

Tester said an acquittal vote creates a troubling precedent for future presidents.

“If you think this president's gonna stop doing these actions, you're living on a different planet than I'm living on," Tester said. “This will empower him to do anything he wants. And at some point in time, if we want to listen to what the framers said, at some point in time we're going to have to do our constitutional duty. It doesn't appear we're going to do it this time.”

