Tester touts infrastructure bill in Helena

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., spoke at Helena’s Hill Park on Thursday in support of the federal infrastructure bill he took part in drafting, which is waiting for a vote in the U.S. House.

Tester and other speakers discussed Montana infrastructure needs the bill could address in roads, broadband and water systems at the press conference. He emphasized maintaining America’s economic advantage over China and creating good-paying jobs through the benefits from, and construction of, new infrastructure.

“There’s outdated water systems, there’s places where the internet is underserved or not available at all,” Tester said. “That’s why for the past few months I worked with a group of four Democrats and five Republics to get a bill passed that would invest in this infrastructure.”

The bill includes about $3 billion for highways and $144 million for airports in Montana, of which $7.4 million would go to Helena Regional Airport, Tester said. He said the Milk River project, which would get up to $100 million, was “absolutely critical for growing food and providing towns along the Hi-Line with water.” He said the money would distribute through government departments similar to traditional funding.