Tester touts infrastructure bill in Helena

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., spoke at Helena’s Hill Park on Thursday in support of the federal infrastructure bill he took part in drafting, which is waiting for a vote in the U.S. House.
Tester and other speakers discussed Montana infrastructure needs the bill could address in roads, broadband and water systems at the press conference. He emphasized maintaining America’s economic advantage over China and creating good-paying jobs through the benefits from, and construction of, new infrastructure.
“There’s outdated water systems, there’s places where the internet is underserved or not available at all,” Tester said. “That’s why for the past few months I worked with a group of four Democrats and five Republics to get a bill passed that would invest in this infrastructure.”
The bill includes about $3 billion for highways and $144 million for airports in Montana, of which $7.4 million would go to Helena Regional Airport, Tester said. He said the Milk River project, which would get up to $100 million, was “absolutely critical for growing food and providing towns along the Hi-Line with water.” He said the money would distribute through government departments similar to traditional funding.
Heather O'Loughlin, Helena city commissioner, called the American Rescue Plan Act an important first step but said the infrastructure bill would provide critical funding to repair aging infrastructure. She said Helena was an example of how the demand is greater than the supply of ARPA money, having received $2 million out of over $30 million requested in state water grants.
“As Helena has grown, so too have our demands for infrastructure,” O'Loughlin said. “The city of Helena has focused a fair amount on protecting our water supply.”
Helena plans to spend the $2 million to replace the filters in its water treatment plant. O'Loughlin said other projects are in need and the city is working on plans for its own ARPA money. Tim Burton, executive director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns, also spoke in favor of the infrastructure bill.
Geoff Feiss, general manager of the Montana Telecommunications Association representing small providers, called the infrastructure bill the largest infusion of broadband money in his lifetime. The bill includes about $100 million to expand broadband access in Montana, Lee Newspapers reported.
“It may be a once in a generation opportunity to close the digital divide, to raise us from the bottom to the top states with access,” Feiss said.
Broadband Now, an industry group, ranked Montana last in the country this year for internet coverage, speed and price access.
Starting last May, the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit temporarily discounted eligible internet bills by $50 per month, or $75 on tribal lands, according to the Universal Service Administrative Co. The infrastructure bill would build on EBB with a $14.2 billion program, according to a press release from Tester’s office. More than 6,100 Montana households have signed up for EBB as of Aug. 2, the release said.
Verizon and Charter Spectrum at least initially required people to sign up for certain internet plans to get EBB, the Washington Post and Protocol reported respectively, which could become more expensive once the funds end. (Verizon has since changed its policy.) The Federal Communications Commission lists both companies as EBB participants in Montana.
Tester said under the infrastructure bill providers would not be able to restrict broadband benefits to more expensive plans.
“I will double check that, but that issue was brought up during the negotiations," Tester said. "The intent is to have different levels and let the consumer make the choice, not restrict it so the only choice they had was the most expensive."
The Congressional Budget Office estimated the infrastructure bill would increase the national deficit by $256 billion over 10 years. Tester's office has pushed back on the assessment as not counting “pay-fors” like repurposed COVID tax credits and unemployment benefits.
“We worked hard to make sure this bill does not raise taxes on Montanans, and it doesn’t,” Tester said. “It also does not add to our national debt, unlike (what) some folks in the delegation might think.”
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., voted against the bill and cited the budget office report. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., has not taken a position yet, Montana Free Press reported.
Tester also answered questions about Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning, the employer vaccine mandate and the settlement of Afghan refugees in Montana. He said he thinks Stone-Manning’s nomination would be taken up before Thanksgiving.
Tester said he supports the settlement of fully vetted Afghans. He also asked people to get vaccinated.
“I wish the president wouldn’t have had to do it, but I think the president had to do it,” Tester said of the vaccine mandate.
Tester said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., committed to a vote on the infrastructure bill by Sep. 27.
Editor's note: This story was revised Sept. 17, 2021, to clarify the Milk River project would receive up to $100 million.