Tester slams brief calling for ACA to fall

Tester, a Democrat, said Tuesday that while he's pointed out the ACA has its flaws, he was deeply concerned with the potential for health care coverage for up to 425,000 Montanans with preexisting conditions to be put at risk without a replacement, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. About 85,000 Montanans are also covered by Medicaid expansion, which was created under the ACA.

Tester said in the middle of a pandemic, putting the ACA at risk is the wrong move.

"It makes no sense whatsoever and shows how out of touch this whole thing is," Tester said. "… I will be the first to tell you the ACA is not perfect and we need to work to fix it and getting it better, but repealing with no replacement is going to put millions out in the cold and hundreds of Montanans out in the cold."

Though the Senate math, where Republicans hold a majority, make passing the resolution a challenge, Tester said his hope is to stop the administration from "heading down a one-way road the wrong way."

The full Democratic caucus has signed onto it. That's 46 senators in addition to Tester.

