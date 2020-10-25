Tester, Daines split on Supreme Court nominee; vote expected Monday

Daines in a speech on the Senate floor Saturday said confirming Barrett to the court would protect the Second Amendment.

"I have an A-plus rating from the National Rifle Association and the Montana Shooting Sports Association. I firmly believe that a correct understanding, a profound understanding, of the Second Amendment is essential. In our discussion as with judge Barrett, she confirmed she has that understanding."

Daines also said Barrett "would not bend to the radical fringe groups looking to kill Montana timber and coal jobs." Daines has often criticized lawsuits filed by environmental groups over concerns that have halted projects.

Tester, whose office said in an email Sunday that he had "repeatedly requested" a meeting with Barrett, was not able to talk with the judge because the White House did not make her available over telephone or for a meeting.

In a statement, Tester said it was wrong for the Senate to move forward with Barrett's confirmation vote because it is not following the same set of rules it did when Republicans blocked former Democratic President Barack Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland in March 2016 before that fall's presidential election.