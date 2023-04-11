With record amounts of cash expected to pour into Montana’s 2024 U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s reelection campaign says he has already raised $5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

He’s the only candidate so far to announce that he's running for what’s expected to be one of the most competitive Senate seats in the country next year. Tester, who announced his candidacy in February, is the last statewide elected Democrat in a state that has veered increasingly Republican in recent election cycles.

The seat is considered by political observers to the second or third most vulnerable for the GOP to pick off as it seeks to retake the Senate. Democrats currently control 51 out of 100 Senate seats, and Tester's past Senate runs were all decided by slim margins.

"I’m humbled by the enormous support our campaign has received from across the state and from hardworking Montanans, like our teachers, veterans and farmers,” Tester said in a written statement. More than 95% of those contributions were under $100, according to his campaign.

The $5 million quarterly fundraising total provided by Tester’s campaign more than doubles what the Democrat brought in during the same period in his last election cycle, in 2017. The campaign at the time reported just under $2 million in total contributions.

Tester ended up topping $20 million in spending during an election in which a record total of $73 million was spent. That record sum for a Montana election was broken two years later in 2020, when $145 million was spent on the election for the state’s other Senate seat.

The incumbent in that contest, Republican Sen. Steve Daines, had reported raising just $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

As of Tuesday, Tester’s campaign had yet to file its quarterly fundraising report with the Federal Election Commission. Those reports are due at the end of this week. The campaign’s most recent report, filed at the end of 2022, showed it had $2.9 million in the bank.

The Republican primary field of candidates to run against Tester is already garnering intense speculation. Neither of Montana’s two House members, Reps. Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke, have publicly ruled out the possibility of a run. Rosendale was Tester's last general election opponent in 2018, losing by a 3.5% margin.

And national outlets last month reported that the National Republican Senatorial Committee is attempting to recruit Montana businessman Tim Sheehy to challenge Tester.