Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester announced Wednesday he will run for re-election in 2024.

“As a third-generation farmer who still farms the land my grandparents settled more than 100 years ago, I know that people in Washington don’t understand what a hard day’s work looks like or the challenges working families are facing in Montana," Tester said in a press release. "I am running for re-election so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs. Montanans need a fighter holding Washington accountable and I’m running to defend our Montana values.”

Tester's race is expected to be one of the hardest-fought in the country as Democrats aim to hold a narrow majority in the U.S. Senate.

In 2018 Tester won re-election to his third term by defeating now-U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale by 3.5 percentage points in the first victory where he secured more than 50% of the vote. Two years later, Republicans swept every statewide office in Montana by large margins, leaving Tester the lone Democrat holding a statewide elected office. Rosendale is expected to run in the GOP Senate primary in 2024, along with newly elected U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, the former Secretary of the Interior.

The 2018 Senate race was the most expensive in Montana history, and held that title until the 2020 match between Republican Sen. Steve Daines, who beat former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. Late last year Daines was elected chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, putting him squarely in charge of the effort to turn Montana's other Senate seat red.

Tester is the chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee and has made veterans issues one of the main focuses of his time in office.

The NRSC was quick to release a statement following Tester's announcement Wednesday.

“The Tester-Biden agenda has given Montanans rising crime, higher taxes, and an open southern border that is flooding communities with deadly fentanyl. Montanans are going to send Joe Biden’s favorite Senator packing in 2024,”spokesperson Maggie Abboud said in a press release.

In an address to the state Legislature on Monday, Tester called for a more secure southern border while dinging the Biden administration.

The Montana Democratic Party also released a statement Wednesday.

“Unlike people in Washington, Jon understands the challenges working families are facing, and he’ll take on anyone in order to defend our great Montana values," said Montana Democratic Party Chair Robyn Driscoll " … Jon is going to continue to focus on fighting for our veterans, lowering costs for Montana workers and families, and holding Washington accountable — and that’s exactly why voters will re-elect the Senate’s only working farmer in 2024.”

The 2024 ballot will feature the Senate race, in addition to both of the state's U.S. House seats and the five statewide elected offices including governor. Legislative races will be the first held with new districts that Republicans have argued tilt too much toward Democrats. Currently the GOP holds a supermajority in both chambers.

This story will be updated.