Tax credit cap hit for donations to scholarship organizations

Though slower than the breakneck pace that people and businesses snatched up tax credits by making donations to public schools, donors to scholarship organizations hit a $1 million cap in just over two weeks.

In 2021, the state Legislature dramatically increased the amount a person or business could claim in a tax credit by donating money to either public schools or scholarship organizations. The previous limit was $150, now it's $200,000. Lawmakers also capped the amount of credits people could claim at $1 million on the public side and $1 million on the scholarship side for the 2020 tax year. That increases to $2 million the following year, with provisions to increase that by 20% in later years if donations come in at 80% or greater of the limit.

In less than six minutes on Jan. 3, the first day to claim the new credits, 10 public school districts were able to pre-approve 23 donations from 20 people and three businesses. The individuals donated $938,000 and the businesses donated $62,000 to reach the $1 million cap, the revenue department said.

It took until Jan. 19 at about 6:20 p.m. to reach the $1 million limit for scholarship organizations, Tony Zammit, the acting deputy chief legal counsel for the Montana Department of Revenue, told an interim committee of legislators Tuesday.

"There's a tremendous amount of interest in these credits and in taxpayers making donations to public school districts and to student scholarship organizations," Zammit said Tuesday.

In a memo from Jan. 21, Zammit said that seven student scholarship organizations had registered and been approved through the department's donations portal. The organizations include ACE Scholarships, Big Sky Scholarships, Holy Spirit Catholic School, Intermountain Children's Services, Missoula Catholic Schools Foundation, St. Mart's Catholic School, St. Matthew's Catholic School and The Way Christian School.

There were 64 donors who made 69 contributions with an average amount just shy of $14,500. Of those donations, 55 were made by individuals and nine came from businesses.

On the public side, Zammit told lawmakers there were requests for preapprovals of donations totaling more than $1.5 million, showing demand outpaced the cap. That's also likely a low estimate of what was attempted to be donated, Zammit said.

"As we move forward into 2023 and 2024 it's very likely that we will be hitting that 80% threshold," Zammit said. "Where that ends up plateauing out is a little difficult to try and decipher or discern."

Zammit said from the technical side of the process, things went well from the Revenue department's perspective, even with the crush of demand on the public side.

Following an administrate rule adjustment just before the window opened to claim the tax credits, the Revenue department used time stamps to mark when districts submitted preapproval requests for donations.

"The first-come, first-serve timestamp — we went to the 1,000th of a second and that actually came in pretty handy at two different points," Zammit said.

Montana's tax credit program faced intense debate when it was first passed in 2015 by a GOP-majority Legislature. The Democratic governor's administration wrote rules prohibiting students from using a scholarship funded through the program to attend religious private schools. The administration at the time argued if the money went to religious programs, it would violate a no-aid provision in the state Constitution that stops state money from going to religious organizations.

Following a lawsuit from a trio of Montana parents, the case ended up before the U.S. Supreme Court, which sided with the parents. Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the 5-4 majority opinion in June 2020, said the state was not required to "subsidize private education" but that if it did "it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious."

When lawmakers this year raised the caps, Democrats raised concerns the donations could be unequally claimed. On the public side, Big Sky Schools received $694,000, or nearly 70% of the total amount of donations preapproved earlier this year.

