Tax cap initiative cleared for signature gathering

The Montana Secretary of State has approved a group to start gathering signatures in their effort to put a property tax cap initiative to voters later this year.

Cap Montana Property Taxes is the group behind Constitutional Initiative 121. The initiative would ask voters to amend the state Constitution to cap property taxes on Montana residences.

To qualify for the ballot, the group must collect 60,359 signatures by June 17, with enough signatures coming from certain parts of the state.

In a press release Friday, Cap Montana Property Taxes said the initiative would "keep Montanans from being taxed out of their homes."

The initiative would put tax valuations back to 2019 levels and caps rates on residences at 1% and limit increases in assessed valuations to either 2% or the inflation rate, whichever is lower.

The press release said the initiative, if passed, would save Montana taxpayers "$175 million annually on excess property taxes" and would not cut funding for schools, police or fire departments with the cap, but would "simply reduces the rate of growth of tax revenues."

Those opposed to property tax caps generally argue they do result in a loss of funding.

In 1978, California voters approved Proposition 13, a limit to property taxes in that state. A report produced by the state legislature's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office nearly 40 years later found that while property taxes stayed the "single largest source" of local tax revenue for that state's cities and counties, "these local governments increasingly rely on other local taxes to make up for the revenue loses that resulted."

"The year before Proposition 13 passed, property taxes comprised over 90% of cities’ and counties’ local tax revenue. Today, that share is less than two–thirds," according to the report.

The press release from Cap Montana Property Taxes said reverting property values to 2019 would reset things to "before COVID and a torrent of out-of-state money distorted property values."

The release also said the initiate could benefit renters if landlords weren't passing along property tax increase in the form of rent hikes and save money by limiting the need for "most appraisals by the state."

Montana is on a two-year reappraisal cycle, with the next round set for 2023.

Pointing to rising property values and the corresponding increase in property taxes, the state Legislature has debated bills aimed at relief for lower-income Montanans and those on fixed incomes. The most recent legislative session, however, ended up with Republican lawmakers passing changes to the tax code focused on things like income tax rates and the business equipment tax.

In 1986 Montana voters approved a limit on taxes leveled on some classes of property, though not to the same level as California, and the Legislature has also taken various measures in the past to tweak those limits.

