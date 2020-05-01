Task force presents guidance on coronavirus relief spending

The council also recommended offering direct grants to businesses and nonprofits, with priority given to those that have been subject to statewide closure. They also recommended grants for nonprofits that have been hurt by the pandemic or whose mission is to serve people affected by the pandemic.

As the economic recovery continues, the council recommended the state offer forgivable or low- to zero-interest loans or state-backed lines of credit to businesses.

The council's tourism subcommittee recommended deploying funds in the coming weeks and months as businesses that rely on tourism are able to reopen, with priority being given to those that have been closed or did not receive other federal coronavirus relief funding.

The council and Bullock both said some money would be held back for unforeseen effects of the pandemic. The current guidelines require the money be spent by Dec. 31 or be returned to the federal government.

Montana's restaurants, bars, breweries and casinos will be allowed to reopen Monday, with reduced capacity and social distancing requirements. They must close by 11:30 p.m.