Talk on how to spend $3 billion in COVID-19 aid dominates Montana Legislature

The subcommittee that took up the state Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Corrections Department didn’t take votes on any proposals, but presented most of what it heard to the select committee.

Committee chair Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, told lawmakers it was a challenge to divvy up about $630 million for those agencies. The state health department is the largest division of state government with an annual budget of about $6 billion. GOP budget leaders have encouraged lawmakers to not create ongoing appropriations and instead use the money for one-time only spending. Regier said he aimed to do that but it was challenging given the nature of the health department's ongoing programs.

Regier said he wants to see language in the bill that counties, municipalities and schools with COVID-19 regulations more restrictive than the state’s would not be eligible for the federal money. While Montana has rescinded its mask mandate and other limitations on hours and capacity at businesses, local entities can still put those measures in place.