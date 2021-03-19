Talk on how to spend $3 billion in COVID-19 aid dominates Montana Legislature

From infrastructure projects to expanding access to childcare and workforce training and suicide prevention efforts, Montana lawmakers were inundated this week with ideas on how to spend what is expected to be more than $3 billion in federal aid coming to the state.
“It’s amazing how in two days you can have more than 3 billion good ideas,” said Sen. Ryan Osmundson, R-Buffalo and chair of Senate Finance and Claims Committee, in a meeting Friday where a select committee heard presentations about pitches that rose to the top of the list.
The state is expected to get at least $2.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress this month. How to spend the money will get put into what's being formally called House Bill 632 and informally called the "Beast Bill," which will see the light of day next week. It will be carried by Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell.
It comes as the state is working through its regular budget process, setting spending for agencies for the next two years. That's House Bill 2. Lawmakers are also reviewing a whole slew of bills that contain infrastructure projects around the state. Those are all standard pieces of the budget puzzle lawmakers aim to coordinate with the unprecedented amount of federal money.
“The American Rescue Plan is probably the most consequential piece of legislation that a lot of us will deal with in our legislative careers,” said Rep. Kim Abbott, the minority leader in the House and a Helena Democrat. “We understand that, but we also understand it is an incredible opportunity to create economic opportunity and upward mobility for Montana families now but also into the future, and far into the future.”
That money, on top of the $1.25 billion in previous funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, another allocation from Congress in January being spent through House Bill 630 and other direct payments to schools, the total amount of money sent to Montana from the federal government to address the fallout from the pandemic in the last year is “well north of $5 billion,” said Rep. Llew Jones, a Republican from Conrad who chairs the House Appropriations Committee.
For context, the two-year state budget is about $12 billion.
Over the last week, lawmakers in budget subcommittees heard information from state agencies, stakeholders and the public about proposals to spend the ARPA money. While some of the funding comes into the state directed toward very specific programs, much of the spending is open to molding however lawmakers see fit. Water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects are allowed, but the other spending must be related to the fallout from the pandemic.
Those subcommittees gave their recommendations to the select committee made up of members from the House Appropriations and Senate Finance and Claims committees. Over the weekend, Jones, Osmundson and Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's budget director plan to meet to wrangle the pages of ideas they heard Friday into the form of a bill that the House Appropriations Committee will take up likely next week.
The process is happening as the massive state budget bill is set to be heard on the House floor, also next week.
“(The bills) each do something different, each on a different clock, with a different deadline (and) can be integrated in just a short time,” Jones said. Osmundson said there's also discussion of the possibility of recessing the session to allow for more time to get the federal rules on how to spend the ARPA money. Those aren't written yet.
“It’s an odd process, I’ll just say that up front. It’s just weird. It’s like trying to put House Bill 2 (the state budget bill) together on the fly,” Osmundson said.
One area where there seems to be agreement, at least so far, is on a proposal to dramatically increase high-speed internet access across Montana.
More than $1 billion in proposed infrastructure projects won preliminary approval from a budget subcommittee looking at how to spend the state’s COVID relief money, including more than $350 million requested by the Commerce Department to vastly expand rural broadband access in the state. There's also $150 million in proposed water projects, $85 million in wastewater projects and $115 million in capital development projects that got the initial OK.
The broadband proposal, outlined Wednesday by Commerce Director Scott Osterman, would establish a new government body to oversee the deployment of broadband projects in underserved parts of the state. For now, the most likely vehicle for the program appears to be Senate Bill 297, although other legislation could also be amended to support the program.
As written, SB 297 would create a grant program providing up to 80 percent of the cost of new projects. Private companies would be on the hook for 20 percent, and would own the broadband infrastructure once complete.
Bozeman Rep. Jim Hamilton, a Democrat on the infrastructure subcommittee, took issue with the generosity of that proposed match. Speaking Friday, he reiterated that concern, but also noted that Democrats are largely supportive of some sort of program to expand Montana’s broadband connectivity.
“Certainly, we as Democrats think the broadband idea is a great idea,” Hamilton said. Do we want to do it to the tune of $350 million? That might not be the number, but probably we don’t get to choose that," Hamilton said.
Eric Bryson, the executive director of the Montana Association of Counties, told the Joint Committees on Long-Range Planning and General Government on Wednesday that counties are expected to also get more than $200 million in direct payments from ARPA.
But to use any of that to fund broadband projects, he noted state law would need to be changed. Current law states that local governments can’t be in the internet service provider business, language Bryson said makes it “unambiguously clear we can’t invest in broadband.”
A Democratic proposal that would have made that change, sponsored by Bozeman Rep. Kelly Kortum, was voted down on third reading in the House earlier this month, just a day after easily passing on second reading. Kortum’s bill had generated intense opposition from major players in the state’s telecommunications industry.
An amendment offered to the budget committee Thursday by MACo and the Montana League of Cities and Towns recycles some of the language from the earlier bill, while keeping the scope more narrow. It also won the support of Geoff Feiss, the general manager of the Montana Telecommunications Association.
“This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some of these communities, and we need to try and help them any way we can,” Rep. Vince Ricci, R-Laurel, said Wednesday.
On party-line votes, the committee also shot down a pair of Democratic proposals, including $100 million to provide premium pay to essential, front-line workers.
On Thursday, Democrats held a press conference outlining their proposals for ARPA funding. While the party saw some of those ideas, like payments to frontline workers, shot down already, there's plenty more chances to advance their initiatives, the minority party said.
Democrats have called for putting $20 million into an affordable housing development loan program and another $20 million into a down-payment assistance program. The caucus is proposing $10 million for job training for high-wage, in-demand jobs and $5 million in grants to start child care businesses. Another party proposal aimed at workers would put $10 million toward a state paid family leave pool, a plan that was in legislation already voted down this session in large part over concerns about the cost. That was before federal funding became available.
The subcommittee that took up the state Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Corrections Department didn’t take votes on any proposals, but presented most of what it heard to the select committee.
Committee chair Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, told lawmakers it was a challenge to divvy up about $630 million for those agencies. The state health department is the largest division of state government with an annual budget of about $6 billion. GOP budget leaders have encouraged lawmakers to not create ongoing appropriations and instead use the money for one-time only spending. Regier said he aimed to do that but it was challenging given the nature of the health department's ongoing programs.
Regier said he wants to see language in the bill that counties, municipalities and schools with COVID-19 regulations more restrictive than the state’s would not be eligible for the federal money. While Montana has rescinded its mask mandate and other limitations on hours and capacity at businesses, local entities can still put those measures in place.
“This is all federal relief from the pandemic and shutdown. We’ve got a state policy for COVID and if the county wants to go and make some stricter (rules) and shut down businesses and even further restrict because of COVID, but then wants taxpayers to backfill even more of a shutdown, I don’t think that’s right,” Regier said. “As a state if we're going to lift each other out, we need to come out of this together, not shut down even further and then expect more taxpayer dollars to make up for decisions that schools or counties or cities are making above and beyond what the (state) has.”
Regier said if his proposal isn’t included in the bill, he’ll bring it as an amendment.
Abbott, the House minority leader, pushed back on that idea Friday.
“While we’re moving as quickly as we can to get hundreds of millions of federal dollars out the door to help Montanans and boost our economy, Republicans are more interested in punishing local governments for protecting their citizens during this pandemic. This is an outrageous proposal that runs counter to our basic responsibility as legislators,” Abbott said.