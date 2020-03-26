Take a hike? Hit the liquor store? What's OK and not under Montana's shelter-in-place order

The shelter-in-place directive goes farther than those previous orders. People will still be able to buy groceries, but some retail shops will close. Trails on public lands around the state are open, but people must follow social distancing guidelines.

Here's a rundown of what's in the directive:

Shelter in place

Montanans are directed to stay home as much as possible, and can leave their residences only for essential actives or to operate essential businesses or operations.

Leaving home for outdoor exercise on public lands is also allowed, though social distancing guidelines of not gathering in groups of more than 10 and staying at least 6 feet away from others must be followed.

Engaging in higher-risk outdoor behavior that might require emergency medical services is discouraged, as it would stress the health care system in the state.

People who are unsafe in their homes, such as people at risk of domestic violence, may leave and are urged to seek a safe alternative location.

Shelters are still open, and the homeless are exempt from the order.

What's essential