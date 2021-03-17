Swift challenge to just-signed bill letting governor appoint judges

Gianforte is the only defendant named in the petition. The governor's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

The plaintiffs' arguments follow closely along the positions made by opponents to SB 140 during legislative hearings.

The petition, backed with notes and transcripts of debates from the 1972 Constitutional Convention, argues the governor is not granted the ability to select appointments from an unlimited number of nominees but only has the authority to select a replacement from a list of nominees provided by an independent source. That commission was installed by the 1973 Legislature.

In the 1972 convention, delegates debated over whether judicial appointments should be made strictly by popular vote or by a merit-based selection process, but ultimately decided on a hybrid model, where nominees would go through a selection process and then be subject to election in the next cycle.

Wednesday's filing points to the transcripts, where "commission" or "committee" was mentioned throughout the process.