Suspected homicide at Montana State Prison; no details released

State prison officials and Powell County law enforcement are investigating the suspected homicide of a 49-year-old man who had been an inmate at Montana State Prison since 2019.

Todd C. Fisher of Glendive was pronounced dead on Sunday, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Corrections sent Monday afternoon.

The agency said no further information would be released while the investigation was pending, but added the incident appeared to be isolated.

Fisher was sentenced in 2019 to 70 years in state prison for the murder of his father.