Suspected homicide at Montana State Prison; no details released

State prison officials and Powell County law enforcement are investigating the suspected homicide of a 49-year-old man who had been an inmate at Montana State Prison since 2019.
Todd C. Fisher of Glendive was pronounced dead on Sunday, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Corrections sent Monday afternoon.
The agency said no further information would be released while the investigation was pending, but added the incident appeared to be isolated.
Fisher was sentenced in 2019 to 70 years in state prison for the murder of his father.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Seaborn Larson
State Reporter
Capitol bureau reporter Seaborn Larson covers justice-related areas of state government and organizations that wield power.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.