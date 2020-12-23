Survey says: Montana Senate GOP OK with precautions, just not mandates

Not all senators responded — 18 Republicans and one Democrat, with four additional Republicans responding to the survey by phone, Senate Republican spokesperson Kyle Schmauch said. There are 31 Republicans and 19 Democrats in the Senate.

Ellsworth said Wednesday he sent out the survey to inform the logistics of orchestrating a session during the pandemic, such as how many will plan to attend the session in person versus remotely, or whether lawmakers want to be sworn in Jan. 4 at the Senate chamber with everyone else or possibly in a remote fashion before a judge. It's expected most Republicans, who hold majorities in the Senate and House, will attend the session in person; all those who responded to the survey said they would.

The lack of response from the Senate Democrats has left Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, without a full picture, he said.

"It's unfortunate the Democrats aren't taking the opportunity to try to plan this session out so we can take everybody's health and safety into context, and make sure they feel healthy and safe while they're here," Ellsworth said. "It's my responsibility to represent not just the Republican caucus but the Democrats as well. It's hard to get that job done if 19 of our members aren't participating in trying to facilitate a safe and effective session."