Survey says: Montana Senate GOP OK with precautions, just not mandates

Responses to a survey sent to members of the state Senate by president pro tempore-elect Jason Ellsworth on Sunday illustrate a spectrum of thoughts within Senate Republicans on issues like mask use and social distancing.
Proposals to require such measures have fueled intense debates as lawmakers decided how to hold the upcoming session and evoked an hour of public comment almost entirely in favor of mandating such measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Legislators decided last week on a hybrid format: in-person and an option to participate remotely. The vote fell along party lines, with Republicans supporting that approach and Democrats bringing forward several failed attempts to hold the session entirely remotely or put into place requirements for mask use or distancing.
But in the responses to Ellsworth's survey, obtained by the Montana State News Bureau, all but two Republicans said they would be in favor of daily or weekly daily temperature checks. All 18 answered in the affirmative to the question of whether social distancing "should be used as much as possible." When asked if lobbyists should be asked to wear masks at the Capitol, the majority of Republicans said it should be left to the lobbyist to decide, albeit four answered "yes" and two answered "no."
Not all senators responded — 18 Republicans and one Democrat, with four additional Republicans responding to the survey by phone, Senate Republican spokesperson Kyle Schmauch said. There are 31 Republicans and 19 Democrats in the Senate.
Ellsworth said Wednesday he sent out the survey to inform the logistics of orchestrating a session during the pandemic, such as how many will plan to attend the session in person versus remotely, or whether lawmakers want to be sworn in Jan. 4 at the Senate chamber with everyone else or possibly in a remote fashion before a judge. It's expected most Republicans, who hold majorities in the Senate and House, will attend the session in person; all those who responded to the survey said they would.
The lack of response from the Senate Democrats has left Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, without a full picture, he said.
"It's unfortunate the Democrats aren't taking the opportunity to try to plan this session out so we can take everybody's health and safety into context, and make sure they feel healthy and safe while they're here," Ellsworth said. "It's my responsibility to represent not just the Republican caucus but the Democrats as well. It's hard to get that job done if 19 of our members aren't participating in trying to facilitate a safe and effective session."
While Montana is under a statewide mask mandate, it's unclear if incoming Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte will continue that. He has said he will wear a mask in the Capitol and encourage others to do so. Lawmakers also have control over their own chambers, meaning recently enacted measures in Lewis and Clark County, where the Capitol is located, also don't apply to legislators when they're in the building.
Through a spokesperson, Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, said Wednesday Montana Democrats brought numerous proposals during the rule-making process that addressed the issues in the survey and "would have required commonsense measures such as masks and social distancing."
"Because there's no plan, legislators and the public are now being asked to make decisions about how they will participate without knowing if there will be basic safety cautions in place," Cohenour said. "It's like building a plane while flying it."
Democrats through the rules process criticized Republicans' proposal as being reactive and not proactive. Republicans countered that their plan, which is expected to be passed by the full Legislature after swearing in Jan. 4, sets up a panel that will create protocols to address the virus.
The panel includes leadership from the House and Senate, meaning 75% of the positions will be held by Republicans as they hold the majority in both chambers. The panel will have broad authority over making emergency changes and addressing things like mask use, distancing measures, capacity in the building and hearing rooms and more.
The survey responses show Republicans in the Senate are open to some of the precautions, like mask use, distancing, temperatures checks and daily health screenings, that were voted down when proposed as stand-alone mandates over the last few weeks.
"We're saying that we should be taking responsibilities as individuals," Ellsworth said. "Those responsibilities shouldn't be mandated by the government and they shouldn't be mandated by an individual."
Certainly, some responses reflect a general rejection of the health concerns associated with COVID-19. Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, was one of the few who said he would not be willing to wear a mask, undergo a daily temperature check or participate in any screening. In response to the question about additional thoughts Senate leadership should consider, Hinebauch wrote, "Let's get rid of these mandates and open the state!"
Others expressed personal concern. Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, noted "I am married, so social distancing must be practiced."
Responses on mask use varied. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, said he intends to wear a mask "as much as possible," including in staff areas, halls, hearings and floor sessions. Sen. Kenneth Bogner, R-Miles City, agreed to daily temperature checks but replied "not at all" to the question of when and where senators would wear masks during the session.
A week ago, Senate Rules Committee Chair Cary Smith lauded the caucuses for working together in the Senate after a raucous debate in the Joint Rules Committee. Sen. Jeff Welborn, R-Dillon, extended that hope for cooperation out further this week in the survey, writing, "Cameras are on us. Public expects us to care about ourselves and others in the Capital. We have nothing to prove, so let's respect each other. The Uber maskers are wrong, as the anti-maskers. We all know who they are. Let's be respectful of the process and each other."