Supreme Court's decision won't affect abortion access in Montana, for now

The U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade on Friday will not herald the end of access to pre-viability abortions in Montana, as the state does not have a so-called "trigger law" like all of its neighbors.
The right for Montanans to access a pre-viability abortion was upheld by the state Supreme Court more than two decades ago in a decision known as Armstrong. In that order, the court found the right to privacy in Montana's Constitution guaranteed women could obtain pre-viability abortions here.
The writing was on the wall for Roe following a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court this spring and the inability for Congress to codify protections for women seeking abortion care.
The states Montana borders, including Idaho, Wyoming and North and South Dakota, all have what are called trigger laws, or legislation to outlaw most abortions once the court struck down Roe.
In 2021, the Republican-majority Legislature in Montana passed four bills that change access to abortion in the state. Those bills were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican who campaigned on limiting abortion access.
However, following a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood of Montana, three of those laws are on hold while the legal challenge plays out.
The laws blocked for now would ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; require a woman to be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; and require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion and block providing the medication through the mail.
There's a fourth law included in the lawsuit filed last August, to prohibit health insurance plans sold in the federal exchange in Montana from covering abortion care, but it's not part of the preliminary injunction.
When Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen asked the Montana state Supreme Court to overturn the preliminary injunction, he also asked the court to reverse its 23-year-old ruling in Armstrong. That ruling, authored by former Justice James Nelson, found that the privacy provisions in Montana’s Constitution ensure women can access pre-viability abortions.
In his brief to the court earlier this year, Knudsen called the Armstrong ruling “a deeply flawed tribute to unrestrained judicial activism.”
“Nowhere in Montana’s constitutional text is there a right to elective abortion. Instead, the framers intentionally excluded abortion from the Constitution and left to the Legislature the prerogative to permit, prohibit or regulate it,” Knudsen wrote.
But a group of delegates who crafted the state’s Constitution also filed a brief with the court, explaining that their intention was to ensure it would be left to the judiciary to determine what Montana’s right to privacy entailed, as it did with Armstrong.
“The delegates never intended the scope of these fundamental rights to be subject to the partisan, political vagaries of the legislative and executive branches. Instead, these rights exist beyond the reach of politics and therefore must be construed by our state’s only nonpartisan branch: the judiciary,” the March brief from delegates Mae Nan Ellingson, Lyle Monroe and Bob Campbell and staff member Rick Applegate read.
"Today we celebrate the Supreme Court's historic decision to correct a constitutionally wrong decision from decades ago that has harmed so many," read the statement from Senate President Mark Blasdel, of Kalispell, and House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, of Billings.
"As the debate over abortion shifts to the states, all eyes in Montana need to be on our own judicial branch of government. Montana judges should rule based on the text of our state constitution, which doesn't mention abortion at all, and overturn the activist and erroneous Armstrong decision."
Gianforte also celebrated the ruling and said he was talking with lawmakers on what's next for legislation in Montana related to abortion access.
“Today marks a historic win for life, families and science,” Gov. Gianforte wrote in a statement. “With this monumental decision, the Supreme Court has restored power to the American people and their elected representatives. I'm in discussions with legislative leaders on next steps as we work to protect life in Montana.”
Democrats, who hold a minority in the Legislature, said for now the state Constitution's right to privacy protects access to pre-viability abortions.
“With this decision, an all-out ban on abortion is on the table in a way we have not seen for decades. Now, our state’s Constitutional right to privacy is the only thing standing between Montanans and the politicians who want to control the most intimate aspects of our private decision making," House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena, and Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, of East Helena, wrote.
“The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs today ends a historic injustice and rightfully ends one of the world’s most horrific abortion policies,” U.S. Sen. Daines said in an emailed statement. “The long overdue demise of judicially-imposed abortion on demand gives bright new hope to unborn children and their moms across America. Now the American people begin a new chapter in which they, through their elected representatives at the state and federal level, have the power to end the violence of abortion. I will not rest until the day that every child is protected under our laws and can enjoy our nation’s most sacred right — the right to life.”
“Today's ruling is a historic victory in protecting and defending the sanctity of life,” Rosendale said. “I have always been a staunch advocate for the lives of the unborn, and today the U.S. Supreme Court has finally redressed a grievous wrong. Now state legislatures, elected by their constituents, will be able to pass meaningful laws that protect life. Our fight, however, does not end today. Certain states in the union will continue adopting radical abortion measures. Because of that, we must stand united to be a voice and advocate for all lives and do so until every unborn life in the United States is protected.”
Montana's lone Democrat in Congress, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, expressed frustration with the decision.
“For nearly 50 years, women have been able to make their own healthcare decisions without interference from the government," Tester said in an emailed statement. "The Supreme Court’s ruling now means women and doctors will be put in jail when exercising this long-held right in states across the country. No judge or politician should be telling women how to live their lives or undermining their fundamental right to privacy.”
Abbott continued a block on the consent law in April and in a hearing earlier this month said he expected to issue his final ruling later this year.
