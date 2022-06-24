Supreme Court's decision won't affect abortion access in Montana, for now

The U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade on Friday will not herald the end of access to pre-viability abortions in Montana, as the state does not have a so-called "trigger law" like all of its neighbors.

The right for Montanans to access a pre-viability abortion was upheld by the state Supreme Court more than two decades ago in a decision known as Armstrong. In that order, the court found the right to privacy in Montana's Constitution guaranteed women could obtain pre-viability abortions here.

The writing was on the wall for Roe following a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court this spring and the inability for Congress to codify protections for women seeking abortion care.

The states Montana borders, including Idaho, Wyoming and North and South Dakota, all have what are called trigger laws, or legislation to outlaw most abortions once the court struck down Roe.

In 2021, the Republican-majority Legislature in Montana passed four bills that change access to abortion in the state. Those bills were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican who campaigned on limiting abortion access.

However, following a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood of Montana, three of those laws are on hold while the legal challenge plays out.

The laws blocked for now would ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; require a woman to be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; and require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion and block providing the medication through the mail.

There's a fourth law included in the lawsuit filed last August, to prohibit health insurance plans sold in the federal exchange in Montana from covering abortion care, but it's not part of the preliminary injunction.

When Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen asked the Montana state Supreme Court to overturn the preliminary injunction, he also asked the court to reverse its 23-year-old ruling in Armstrong. That ruling, authored by former Justice James Nelson, found that the privacy provisions in Montana’s Constitution ensure women can access pre-viability abortions.

In his brief to the court earlier this year, Knudsen called the Armstrong ruling “a deeply flawed tribute to unrestrained judicial activism.”

“Nowhere in Montana’s constitutional text is there a right to elective abortion. Instead, the framers intentionally excluded abortion from the Constitution and left to the Legislature the prerogative to permit, prohibit or regulate it,” Knudsen wrote.

But a group of delegates who crafted the state’s Constitution also filed a brief with the court, explaining that their intention was to ensure it would be left to the judiciary to determine what Montana’s right to privacy entailed, as it did with Armstrong.

“The delegates never intended the scope of these fundamental rights to be subject to the partisan, political vagaries of the legislative and executive branches. Instead, these rights exist beyond the reach of politics and therefore must be construed by our state’s only nonpartisan branch: the judiciary,” the March brief from delegates Mae Nan Ellingson, Lyle Monroe and Bob Campbell and staff member Rick Applegate read.

