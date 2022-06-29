Supreme Court unanimously rules against campus carry bill

The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously ruled the state Constitution gives exclusive authority to regulate firearms on campus to the Board of Regents of Higher Education, thwarting the state Legislature's efforts to allow concealed carry on state campuses.

The high court ruling affirms a District Court decision from late last year, in which Judge Michael McMahon issued a permanent injunction against sections of House Bill 102 that prohibited the Board of Regents from regulating concealed carry on campuses. Other parts of the bill that expand where both concealed and openly carried firearms may be possessed remain intact.

Republicans lauded the bill on Second Amendment grounds, arguing the rollback of regulations allowed citizens to protect themselves. Still, legal experts gave lawmakers notice that such legislation may be at odds with the Montana Constitution. Republican lawmakers included $1 million in implementation funding that would be withdrawn by the Legislature if the Board of Regents decided to litigate over the matter.

The bill has been under litigation since May 2021, and was supposed to go into effect the next month.

This story will be updated.

