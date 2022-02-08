Supreme Court rules against media outlets in closed meeting case

Meetings among lawmakers whose numbers are deliberately trimmed to avoid quorum rules are not subject to open meeting laws, the Montana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The 6-1 ruling upholds a District Court ruling from July, in which the judge was unwilling to redefine "quorum" as a "majority of the majority."

In a dissenting opinion, however, one justice wrote that excluding lawmakers from a caucus of the majority party to avoid quorum rules violates the state's constitutional right to know.

During the 2021 legislative session, House Judiciary Chair Rep. Barry Usher, a Republican, recessed a committee meeting and subsequently gathered with a group of committee Republicans in a basement room of the Capitol. The meeting occurred ahead of votes on controversial bills dealing with abortion and transgender health care.

A Montana Free Press reporter was refused entry to the meeting because three GOP lawmakers had been told to stay outside the room to intentionally remain below a quorum. Meetings with a majority of committee members are public by law, and, with 12 members on the 19-member committee, to include all Republicans would have created a quorum. After the meeting, Usher told the Montana State News Bureau he intentionally held the meeting without a quorum because his committee "does get a little emotional."

Montana news outlets sued Usher, alleging the meeting should have been open because those nine GOP lawmakers constituted a quorum of the committee's controlling party.

All but one of the state Supreme Court justices disagreed.

"While it is true that Usher’s gathering was deliberately convened to include just under a quorum of committee members and was certainly a larger group than one might encounter for elevator chit-chat, the group’s posture was more in kind with typical, unofficial legislative chatter than with formal public business," Chief Justice Mike McGrath wrote in the majority opinion. "Only by scrutinizing the partisan make-up of the participants and speculating about how the conversation might influence the in-session work of the committee could one reach the (the news outlets') conclusion about the group’s level of 'control.'"

McGrath wrote the subgroup was unable to act on any decisions made during the gathering, and that the court could not define a new threshold that violates the constitutional right to know without straying into arbitrary or speculative judgment; Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan's ruling last year followed the same logic.

"I'm glad to see the Montana Supreme Court upheld the district court's ruling," Usher said in an emailed statement Tuesday. "Accusations against me by the media were proven wrong and common sense prevailed in court."

Justice Laurie McKinnon, however, penned an extensive dissenting opinion, writing Usher's express purpose of excluding members from the meeting to avoid a quorum violates Montana's open meeting laws.

The majority opinion, McKinnon wrote, created an "exception to the public's right to know."

"Today, the court tells Montana the constitutional right to know does not apply because, in short, Usher's tactics worked," McKinnon wrote. "It cannot be the case that a duly elected representative, acting in his official capacity and planning to discuss public matters, can evade public scrutiny by deliberately excluding fellow legislators. … Today, more than ever, our government institutions need transparency and the confidence of the people for whom they work."

The news outlets who filed the lawsuit include Lee Enterprises, which operates the Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent Record, Montana Standard and Ravalli Republic newspapers. Other outlets include the Associated Press, Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Montana Free Press, Hagadone Media, the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Montana Newspaper Association.

