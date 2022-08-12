Supreme Court rejects GOP proposal to elect regional justices

The Montana Supreme Court on Friday upheld a district court ruling that struck down an attempt by Republicans in the Legislature to change the way the high court’s justices are elected.

House Bill 325, passed and signed into law in 2021, would have put to voters in November the question of whether to elect justices by geographic districts. The court's seven members are currently elected in statewide elections to staggered, eight-year terms.

The law was found unconstitutional by a Gallatin County District Court judge in March. Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, the lone defendant in the case, appealed the decision, asking the Supreme Court to overturn its ruling from nine years prior on a nearly identical proposal.

In a 5-2 opinion written by Chief Justice Mike McGrath, the justices found that the proposed law would “deny each Montanan their right to vote in the election of six out of the seven justices on their state Supreme Court.”

McGrath’s majority opinion was signed by justices Laurie McKinnon, Jim Shea, Ingrid Gustafson and Dirk Sandefur.

He continued that because justices are required to apply the law uniformly across the state and can’t represent any constituency, “no Montana voter will have gained any countervailing ‘representation’ of their ‘interests.’”

The plaintiffs who challenged HB 325 in court include the Montana League of Women Voters, as well as a Butte nun, the former Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribes chairperson, a Republican member of the 1972 Constitutional Convention and a former Democratic lawmaker from Butte, Fritz Daily.

In an interview Friday, Daily echoed arguments by other Democrats that the GOP-backed proposal, along with several others aimed at the state Supreme Court, was an attempt to replace its current members with ones who would be more sympathetic to Republicans. Montana’s judicial elections are nonpartisan, meaning judges and justices don’t declare party affiliation.

“I saw it as the Republican Legislature’s attempt to stack the court in their favor,” he said. “… You need to have a fair and impartial judiciary, you just need that. I saw it was an attempt to eliminate that.”

The plaintiffs were represented by Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz and Billings attorney Cliff Edwards.

“At-large voting for every Supreme Court justice has been a bedrock principle in Montana throughout its history,” Goetz said Friday. “And the right to vote is of course of fundamental constitutional importance. So the court got it right on this one.”

Sister Mary Jo McDonald, the Butte nun, also welcomed the order.

“Once again the David and Goliath story reminds us that truth will always prevail when people like Jim Goetz and Cliff Edwards are willing to take up the torch for truth. Once again truth prevails, and the Constitution of Montana continues to stands for truth.”

Represented by Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office, Jacobsen had contended that the state Supreme Court justices should have recused themselves since the case directly affects their elected positions. Rep. Barry Usher, a Billings-area Republican who sponsored the legislation, re-upped that argument in a Friday statement reacting to the decision.

“If anyone needed irrefutable proof that our state Supreme Court is a corrupt institution in dire need of reform, this is it,” Usher stated. “By not disqualifying themselves, each justice violated the law and their own code of judicial conduct."

Judges are bound by the Montana Code of Judicial Conduct to disqualify themselves from cases “in which the judge’s impartiality might be reasonably questioned.”

But as they have in other recent cases, the Supreme Court justices unanimously rejected Jacobsen’s motion to disqualify themselves in June. They cited the code’s “Rule of Necessity,” which applies when the issue “affects the interest of every judge qualified to hear it.”

HB 325 now joins several other GOP initiatives passed during the 2021 session and signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte that have been foiled by court rulings for failing to pass constitutional muster. Republicans, including both lawmakers and statewide elected officials, have railed against the repeated legal setbacks as evidence that Supreme Court justices and district court judges have a liberal bias.

“Opinions from the Montana Supreme Court have become little more than the rubberstamping of Democrat Party policies with a thin veneer of poor, tortured judicial reasoning,” Knudsen said Friday in an emailed statement. “This is perhaps their most shameful and self-serving ruling yet.”

Opponents to HB 325 during the 2021 legislative session had warned eliminating the statewide vote on justices would not pass muster in court, pointing to a state Supreme Court decision nine years earlier on a nearly identical proposal. In that case, the justices concluded that Montana's high court was not intended to be a government body representing regional interests.

The Legislative Services Division’s legal team also cited that 2012 case, Reichert v. State, when it flagged the legislation as potentially unconstitutional prior to its passage.

The majority opinion leaned heavily on that precedent in its opinion on HB 325. While Jacobsen had argued the two laws were different because the prior one included a residency requirement for judicial candidates, the majority referred to it as “an identical piece of legislation.”

“Reichert incontrovertibly found the legislative referendum is an unconstitutional vehicle for implementing district-based Supreme Court elections,” McGrath wrote. “… To the extent any substantive review for constitutionality is required, that review was completed in Reichert. As a result, HB 325, for purposes of determining justiciability, is facially unconstitutional based on judicial precedent.”

Jacobsen contended that the court was getting ahead of itself because the voters had not yet been given a chance to weigh in. The majority opinion rejected that argument, finding the court’s tendency to avoid intervening in referenda prior to elections “does not apply where the challenged measure is facially unconstitutional.”

But in a dissent joined by Justice Jim Rice, Justice Beth Baker wrote that Reichert involved a more immediate timeline, in which voters would have decided in the 2012 primary whether to vote for district-based justices in the 2012 general election. Under HB 325, voters would have been deciding in November how to elect justices in 2024.

“Quite simply, we should not be advising on the constitutionality of a measure that has not become law when there is no present threat to disenfranchisement as there was in Reichert,” Baker wrote. “Instead, in an ironic turn, the Court denies Montanans the right to vote so that they cannot be denied the right to vote."

The dissent did not address the constitutionality of HB 325.