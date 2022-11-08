Supreme Court: Gustafson leads in early results

The earliest election results Tuesday showed Justice Ingrid Gustafson with 69% of vote to challenger James Brown's 31% in Montana’s state Supreme Court race, a nonpartisan contest that was steeped in politics from the get-go.

Those results arrived a half hour after polls closed Tuesday, with 66 of 663 precincts partially reported.

Republicans gambled their statewide dominance would carry over to Brown’s campaign in the nonpartisan field, with endorsements from Gov. Greg Gianforte, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Attorney General Austin Knudsen before candidate filing for the office had even closed. Brown has never held office as a judge but was elected as a Republican to the Montana Public Service Commission in 2020.

Trial lawyer groups and public employee unions swarmed $2 million in outside spending to Gustafson’s defense in October with mailers and TV advertising purchases, outspending state and national Republican efforts. Gustafson, who has been a judge for nearly 20 years, had denounced the partisanship the GOP draped over Brown’s campaign.

Brown, meanwhile, accused lawyers of attempting to buy Gustafson’s re-election in exchange for favorable rulings from the bench.

The race has been driven by the conflict Republicans launched against the judicial branch last year during the 2021 Legislature. The GOP has openly accused the judicial branch of having been stacked with liberals during the last 16-year stretch of Democratic governorships. In rebuttal, judges and justices said Republican lawmakers were seeking to discredit the third branch of government that has repeatedly found their legislative ambitions unable to pass constitutional muster.

The quieter race for Justice Jim Rice’s seat, Rice held a wide 60% lead in early results over Billings attorney Bill D’Alton, who had declined any campaign donations to send a message about money influencing judicial races.