The Montana House will soon debate the merits of electing justices to the Montana Supreme Court versus an appointment process somewhat like the federal level.

House Bill 915, carried by Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, is a proposed constitutional amendment to eliminate elections for Supreme Court justices and put the appointment power in the hands of the governor, backstopped by confirmation in the Senate.

If passed by the Legislature, the proposal would be up to Montanans to either approve or reject on the 2024 ballot.

Mercer, in presenting the bill Wednesday, said the flood of campaign contributions into judicial races sets up judicial candidates for the appearance of impropriety. He cited briefs by past justices and chief justices from around the country warning about the systems in which justices run successful campaigns partly due to expenditures by third parties. He noted the Citizens United ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, which removed campaign contribution limits for corporations.

"We have a system now in which the only people that can serve on the Montana Supreme Court are people who want to run a statewide campaign," he said. "There are plenty of people who are good lawyers who do not want to go raise money, who do not want to go through the very aggressive tactics that are employed by both sides and are not going to subject themselves to that.

"We are absolutely culling the list of people who could serve in this position, and that's a serious problem," he added.

Layered over that context are the ongoing efforts by Montana Republicans to reshape the judiciary. The GOP secured both the legislative and executive branches in 2020, but their policies have been held up in court by constitutional challenges and, in some cases, rulings that found the Legislature acted outside of its authority.

Opponents said during Wednesday's hearing the measure would take away Montanans' ability to vote for Supreme Court justices, whose decisions on the high court have statewide impact. They also noted there are no sideboards to who reaches the governor's list for appointments, and suggested including a vetting panel.

Under the HB 915 process, justices would be appointed for a single six-year term at a time. Al Smith of the Montana Trial Lawyers Association noted that arrangement would diverge from the federal system, where justices are appointed for life.

"Which means they don't have to worry about the political winds that might be blowing, or getting on the bad side of the president," Smith said in opposition. "Here if somebody wants to serve more than one term, they better make sure that they don't cross the governor, who's going to be the one to make that reappointment at the end of the term.

"Does anyone like how judicial elections go? No, but it gives the people a chance to vote for those folks," Smith added.

The State Bar of Montana also opposed the bill, contending if campaign contributions are the concern, the solution should focus instead on campaign finance.

"We should have a serious conversation about ways to remove money that are constitutional, that meet with the rule of law," Bruce Spencer, representing the State Bar, said.

Three Montana Supreme Court justices will be up for reelection in 2024. If passed by the voters, the changes Mercer proposes would go into place in January 2025.

On Thursday the House Judiciary Committee spent not one minute debating HB 915, jumping right into a 13-6, party-line vote with Republicans in support.

The bill is likely to be heard on the House floor Monday. It must pass over to the Senate by Tuesday in order to survive a procedural deadline.