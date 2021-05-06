Supreme Court denies expanded legal challenge to judicial appointments

The state Supreme Court on Thursday denied a plaintiff's motion to expand their legal challenge against a bill that granted the governor a broader selection to fill judicial vacancies.

Former Republican and Democratic state officials challenging Senate Bill 140 motioned the court Wednesday to include in their challenge Senate Bill 402, the backup to the original legislation.

The plaintiffs argue SB 140, which eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission and gave the governor power to directly appoint judges to fill vacancies on the bench, is unconstitutional because it removed a barrier installed by the 1973 Legislature to limit the governor's influence over the judicial branch.