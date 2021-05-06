Supreme Court denies expanded legal challenge to judicial appointments

The state Supreme Court on Thursday denied a plaintiff's motion to expand their legal challenge against a bill that granted the governor a broader selection to fill judicial vacancies.
Former Republican and Democratic state officials challenging Senate Bill 140 motioned the court Wednesday to include in their challenge Senate Bill 402, the backup to the original legislation.
The plaintiffs argue SB 140, which eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission and gave the governor power to directly appoint judges to fill vacancies on the bench, is unconstitutional because it removed a barrier installed by the 1973 Legislature to limit the governor's influence over the judicial branch.
After the lawsuit challenging SB 140 was filed, Republican lawmakers passed SB 402 to reinstall the commission with an amped-up supermajority of laypeople appointed by the governor. The backup bill would become law only if the Supreme Court found SB 140 unconstitutional.
In their order Thursday denying the add-on challenge to SB 402, the justices noted that bill has not yet been signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, and doesn't become law unless SB 140 is found unconstitutional. Additionally, the court ruled that the arguments against SB 402 were made on different grounds than the original challenge.
With briefing on the SB 140 case nearly complete, tacking the new challenge onto the case would delay the court's decision, the justices wrote.