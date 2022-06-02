Supporters can gather signatures for pre-kindergarten initiative

The state Supreme Court has cleared the way for backers of a constitutional initiative for pre-kindergarten in Montana to begin gathering signatures to put the measure on the November ballot, though now they're on a tight timeline with a June 17 deadline.

Bozeman lawyer John Meyer and Missoula lawyer Holly Seymour asked the court at the end of April to overturn a finding by state Attorney General Austin Knudsen that their proposal was legally deficient. The Attorney General must review initiative language and approve it before backers can begin gathering signatures to qualify to appear on the ballot.

The court found Knudsen was wrong in saying the language of the proposal, which aims to amend the state Constitution to include pre-kindergarten in its description of the basic system of free education the state must provide, amounted to an appropriation.

The state Constitution gives Montanans the right to enact laws by initiative except on matters of appropriating money. The Attorney General extended that limitation to constitutional amendment initiatives and determined that Initiative 133 would constitute an appropriation of money, so he rejected it.

But Chief Justice Mike McGrath wrote in his Thursday order that the ban on appropriation applies to laws enacted through the initiative process only and isn’t present in the part of the state Constitution that governs amending the Constitution by initiative.

“Petitioner’s proposal here, I-33, would be a constitutional amendment and thus operates outside the appropriation restriction that the Constitution explicitly applies to legislation by initiative,” McGrath wrote. “We conclude that this distinction resolves the issue. There are inherent differences between constitutional provisions and legislation, and only the latter may direct an appropriation.”

McGrath continued that the Constitution, by its nature, cannot dictate expenditures like legislative acts can, “but instead reflect the rights, obligations, structure and goals dictating how the Montana government functions and the people’s rights it protects.”

The court, however, did not grant Meyer and Seymour more time to gather signatures. The deadline to submit them is June 17.

“Petitioner could have avoided the challenge of his present compressed timeline by simply preparing his proposed ballot initiative much sooner than he did, and the avoidable time-crunch he may now face is insufficient ground for this court to override numerous explicit statutory deadlines,” McGrath wrote.

Meyer filed with the court April 29. He first submitted the language to the Secretary of State Feb. 28. The Secretary of State forwarded it to the Attorney General for legal review March 3 and told Knudsen he had until April 18 to determine the legal sufficiency. On April 19 the Secretary of State forwarded Knudsen’s finding to Meyer and Seymour.

