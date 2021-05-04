SupCo appoints district court judge to judicial appointments case

The Montana Supreme Court last week appointed District Court Judge Matt Wald to replace the chief justice in a highly politicized challenge to a new law granting the governor broader appointment power over judicial vacancies.

Wald, of Lodge Grass, has been the district court judge in the 22nd Judicial District, covering Stillwater, Carbon and Big Horn counties, since 2019, after he was elected in 2018.

Stillwater County Attorney Nancy Rohde said Tuesday she has known Judge Wald since law school and had since worked together on cases, sometimes in opposition and sometimes on the same side.

"In my opinion, Judge Wald will serve the high court with the utmost honor and integrity. He is a man of the highest integrity always, and will base his decisions solely upon the law, not on politics or personal agenda, as it should be," Rohde said.