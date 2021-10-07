Another judge rules against Legislative subpoenas

For the second time in three months, a judge has ruled against the way the Republican-majority Legislature used investigative subpoenas to access judicial records earlier this year.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon on Wednesday issued his ruling on a challenge to the Legislature's investigative subpoenas leveled by Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Rice.

Rice was the only of the seven justices to take his challenge against the subpoenas to court; the other justices have argued the information initially released following the subpoenas is confidential by law.

The order, however, granted Rice one ruling he sought in the case and denied him another.

Wednesday's order stems from when the GOP-led Legislature fired off nine subpoenas for judicial records in April as it ramped up its investigation following the revelation that judges had been polled on pending legislation. The poll was conducted to gather information for a District Court judge who would testify on bills seeking to alter court functions.