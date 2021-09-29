Study will examine 'post-pandemic' workspaces in state gov't

Weeks after ordering all state employees return to their pre-pandemic workspaces, Montana officials have announced plans to launch a study of remote and other nontraditional work practices throughout state government.

The state Department of Administration on Monday issued a request to architectural and engineering firms for applications to conduct the study, known as a request for qualifications or RFQ.

“This project will consider the purpose and function of the workplace, reevaluate the need for square footage, as well as update human resource policies to enable us to strategically meet the needs of a modern workplace and workforce,” DOA Director Misty Ann Giles stated in a press release. “We look forward to increasing efficiencies, saving taxpayers money and continuing to prioritize our customer service.”

The RFQ acknowledges the impact of the pandemic on the state’s workforce continuing into “the future as COVID-19 variants are being realized,” which it states “requires a complete examination of our usable state-owned and state-leased space as well as an analysis of our workforce and respective human resources policies, procedures and statutes.”