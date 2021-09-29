Study will examine 'post-pandemic' workspaces in state gov't

Weeks after ordering all state employees return to their pre-pandemic workspaces, Montana officials have announced plans to launch a study of remote and other nontraditional work practices throughout state government.
The state Department of Administration on Monday issued a request to architectural and engineering firms for applications to conduct the study, known as a request for qualifications or RFQ.
“This project will consider the purpose and function of the workplace, reevaluate the need for square footage, as well as update human resource policies to enable us to strategically meet the needs of a modern workplace and workforce,” DOA Director Misty Ann Giles stated in a press release. “We look forward to increasing efficiencies, saving taxpayers money and continuing to prioritize our customer service.”
The RFQ acknowledges the impact of the pandemic on the state’s workforce continuing into “the future as COVID-19 variants are being realized,” which it states “requires a complete examination of our usable state-owned and state-leased space as well as an analysis of our workforce and respective human resources policies, procedures and statutes.”
The selected firm will be tasked with assessing usable space, barriers to telework and other "modernization" opportunities at 8.1 million square feet of state-owned workspace and 1.6 million square feet of leased workspace statewide. The RFQ notes that state departments have had to adjust schedules to “allow for flexibility for social distancing in areas that are overcrowded with open cubical space.”
The department plans to select a consultant to conduct the study by Nov. 3. Implementation of pilot projects in the State Information Technology Services Division and Department of Justice would begin 15 months after a contract is signed, while no dates have been set for full implementation.
The RFQ was issued as Montana grapples with one of the nation’s highest rates of new COVID-19 infections, which continues to overwhelm hospitals in the state and contribute to a rate of COVID-19 deaths that has risen rapidly in recent weeks. On Wednesday, the state surpassed 2,000 total deaths from the coronavirus, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
In an email, DOA spokesperson Belinda Adams stated that the department is not considering suspending or reversing its order that employees return to their on-site workplaces as of Sept. 7.