A looming U.S. Supreme Court decision that could upend a federal law meant to protect the interests and needs of Native children who come into contact with child protective services has led the Montana Legislature to consider putting the provisions into state law.

Those who spoke in support of the proposal in a hearing Wednesday said governments have through generations removed Native children from their homes as a tool to force assimilation and eradication, pointing to examples from the selling of Indian children to boarding schools where recent investigations have found mass graves.

“Throughout history, federal and state governments have sought to undermine and threaten the existence of tribes by targeting Indigenous families via forced separation and assimilation of Native children,” said Sharen Kickingwoman, a member of the Aaniiih and Blackfeet tribes who spoke on behalf of the ACLU of Montana.

“Since contact, outright attacks on children occurred through the murder, genocide, and ultimate and systematic codification of termination into law. Attacks on our children have been a tool to attempt to weaken tribal nations and attack our inherent sovereignty.”

In 1978 in response to a crisis that involved child protective services across the nation removing Native children at remarkably high rates and placing them in culturally inappropriate homes with no ties to a child's family or tribe, Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act. But now advocates worry ICWA could be severely hamstrung by a Supreme Court order expected this coming summer in a Texas case that argues the law gives racial preference to Natives and forces states to inappropriately follow federal law.

That looming decision is why Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, told the House Human Services Committee in Wednesday’s hearing that he’s bringing House Bill 317 to create a Montana ICWA law.

What the bill does

The legislation, which saw strong support during the two-hour hearing, would generally take the practices already in place and being followed under federal ICWA and put them into state law, with some additional provisions aimed at keeping children in appropriate placements. About 10 other states have enacted their own ICWA laws, supporters said.

The bill begins with language committing the state to preventing whenever possible the out-of-home placements of Indian children that are inconsistent with the rights of parents and the interest of tribes and to finding placements when necessary that preserve and honor a child’s tribal culture and connections.

Described as the minimum that should be done, the bill would require any party seeking an out-of-home placement for a child to determine if the child is Native and their tribal membership. Once that’s determined, a tribe must be given the option to take over jurisdiction of the case. Tribes, parents and other parties must be notified of all actions in a case, which would take Montana's ICWA a step past what’s required in federal law.

The bill also requires parents have the right to court-appointed counsel if needed and ensures the use of qualified witnesses, who can help testify to what placement would be best for a child.

The bill additionally lays out where children temporarily removed from their parents can be placed in order of preference, starting with what most closely approximates a family situation close to home, a family member, a foster home licensed by their tribe, and then other tribal institutions. If a child is put in adoptive or permanent care, that should start with extended family members, then a family of their same tribe, followed by a family in a culturally similar tribe or, lastly, another Indian family.

In addition to other provisions, the bill also requires any party seeking to remove a child must show the court that active efforts have been made to provide remedial services and rehabilitative programs, done in a way that’s consistent with the social and cultural conditions and way of life of the child’s tribe.

Strong support

Patrick Yawakie, who spoke on behalf of the Blackfeet Tribe, told lawmakers the threat to the federal ICWA law meant the bill before them was critical and had major implications for tribal sovereignty.

“We have relied on ICWA as an opportunity to heal from the disruptive past of our children being removed from our tribal homes and families and displaced, originally in the boarding school area era and in many cases today in the foster care system,” Yawakie said. “The history has contributed to intergenerational traumas that have plagued our communities. We have experienced effects of loss of culture and language; physical, behavior and mental health issues; which contributes to substance abuse, and we recognize the removal of children has played a major role in these ills. The importance to keep our children intact with family and culture has lifelong importance. “

Dawn Gray, the managing attorney for the Blackfeet Tribe, said that as an ICWA attorney in Montana she’s observed the real-life implications of these cases. Even with the pending Supreme Court ruling that advocates expect will overturn the federal ICWA, Montana can “make it right,” Gray said.

“One of the biggest things that I’ve seen was the separation of families, the culture and the identity that's trying to be maintained with these children. (It’s) very heartbreaking when we see them separated from their community and family,” Gray told lawmakers. “These children, at which is the basis of ICWA, find their identity with their Native communities, their families. That's the basis for their identity.”

Keegan Medrano, who is Muscogee Creek and spoke on behalf of the ACLU of Montana, shared with the committee the experience of growing up in a non-Native home.

“As an Indian who was not raised in an Indian family, I cannot fully ever completely express the incompleteness I feel living my life. I was not raised in my spiritual and cultural practices, my language or around my people,” Medrano said. “My younger self wants nothing more than a Native father figure in my life. My younger self wants nothing more than a Native mother, for cousins and kin, aunties and uncles. I cannot rest and I will fight every day so that no other Indian child feels that loss or experiences child removal or the foster care system.”

Kelly Driscoll, who is a public defender in Montana but told the committee she was testifying in a personal capacity, works exclusively on family defense and in the ICWA court in Missoula.

She said the bill would codify 2016 ICWA regulations from the Bureau of Indian Affairs that are generally believed to be best practices for the child welfare system and would promote uniformity in how ICWA cases are handled across Montana.

ICWA laws have led to a marked decrease in the rates of Native kids in statewide custody, Driscoll told the committee. In the Missoula ICWA court where she practices, Driscoll said 87% of children are put into preferred placements.

Brooke Baracker-Taylor, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and an assistant attorney general with the state Department of Justice's Child Protection Unit since 2016, also testified in her personal capacity. She told lawmakers the enhanced notification is a key part of the bill.

“The expanded notice provision is critical for tribes to participate in a meaningful way at all stages to collaborate with the state in finding family and kinship placements and by suggesting or offering culturally appropriate services and by providing meaningful input on a child's permanency plan,” Baracker-Taylor said.

Sarah Crawford, the assistant attorney general for the Little Shell Tribe, said the long battle for the recent federal recognition has made preserving the tribe’s culture all the more critical.

“During this fight, the tribe had to grapple to retain its culture and identity. … Removal of even one child diminishes the tribe's efforts to halt assimilation of its members,” Crawford said. “The application of Montana ICWA to any proceeding involving a Little Shield tribal member is fundamental to the protection of the tribe's identity. … The placement of Indian children in non-Indian foster and adoptive homes undermines any tribe's sovereignty to protect its tribal citizen children.”

Leo Thompson, of Missoula, said as a child they were placed in a non-Native family.

“The only time they acknowledged my heritage was when they made passive comments saying things like, ‘Oh, you know, you've always liked that Native American stuff.’ But that stuff that they so casually referred to is not casual at all. It's the practices of my ancestors. It's the very same culture that's healed my soul,” Thompson said. “Reconnecting with my heritage as an adult has been a long and arduous journey, but each day that I practice my people's beliefs, participate in ceremony, spend time with my community and practice my language, I feel that wound I've carried with me since childhood close.”

The only opposition to the bill came from a lobbyist for the State Bar of Montana, who had a technical concern he indicated could be addressed with an amendment.

The House Human Services committee on Wednesday did not take on the bill.