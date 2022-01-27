Strong economy boosts wages, presents hiring challenges

The chief economist at the state labor department said Thursday her message to employers trying to hire people as Montana faces a remarkably tight workforce is to be accommodating.

“Everyone that is going to be working with a 40-hour workweek is already in the labor market and is already finding a job,” Barbara Wagner, the chief economist at the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, told a group of lawmakers and others studying the state's economy.

“Everyone who is not in the labor market right now, they have a pretty good reason. They’re taking care of kids, they're retired, they’re in school. … The 40-hour workweek is not going to work for these workers. If it did, they'd already be in the labor market.”

Businesses across the state have struggled, even as Montana’s economy rebounded faster than the rest of the nation, to hire people. The state’s unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.5% earlier this week.

While the number of unemployed is also at a record low of 13,670 and there are 8,900 more people employed now than before the pandemic, job openings have significantly outpaced hires, creating a problem for businesses around the state, Wagner said.

“People ask me where are the workers? The answer is they are all working,” Wagner said. “ ... The problem is that our level of job openings continues to increase in our very rapidly growing economy, with very high worker demand, but we don’t have the people to put into those jobs. … Businesses are just not able to find the workers they need to produce what they need and to continue to stay open.”

Another factor is the workforce participation rate, which is the labor force as a share of the overall population. That’s still down about 1% from what it was before the pandemic, Wagner said.

The age group still most affected by the pandemic is younger workers, Wagner said. That's because they have lower levels of experience and education and tend to work in fields more affected by changes in tourism or other leisure activities.

“It’s not a surprise to see them not fully recovered yet,” Wagner said.

Montanans are also aging, Wagner said, and many people have moved from age categories with high workforce participation rate to lower rates, which has triggered the drop in the rate across the whole population.

“This is about population demographics. It’s not about people not wanting to work,” Wagner said. “ ... This is being driven by aging, not some sort of changing (culture) away form work.”

Employers that need more workers could increase hours for existing workers, Wagner said. The average number of hours a person works each week is still lower than it was before the pandemic. In-migration to Montana has supported the labor force for the last decade and will continue to play a role, Wager added, but that is affected by housing costs and comes with other growth issues.

Montana has also seen a drop in the rate of how many people hold multiple jobs, for reasons ranging from people losing those jobs during the pandemic to not wanting to do the type of work that second jobs tend to include, like waitressing, that come with increased risk of COVID-19 exposure. Because of wage growth, people might also now make enough to work fewer jobs.

One of the benefits of the tight market is that it’s led to wage growth for employees, Wagner said. The average wage in the state is close to $50,000 a year, and might reach that when the most recent quarter of economic data comes in, Wagner said.

"This is a doubling of the wage growth we've seen in the past. This is very good for workers. Businesses have been struggling to keep up with those wage increases, but overall this is pretty good news for our economy," Wagner said, adding that the increase in pay fuels the economy for years down the road.

Some of that wage growth is tied to what Wagner called “quits,” or people leaving their jobs. That happens as workers move into better jobs that pay higher and tend to lead to more productivity because people tend to be doing the job that suits them best, Wagner said. But those quits are another pressure point for employers because they create job openings, she added.

Some people are also still out of the workforce because of COVID-19, either because they are sick, were exposed or caring for others who are ill. There were about 14,000 people out in early January due to COVID-19, Wagner said, as the state saw the start of a spike driven by the omicron variant. And about 1,500 reported staying out of the workforce over concerns of exposure to the virus.

Generally economists like to see more stable growth that what Montana is experiencing, Wagner said. Boom cycles can also be linked to other social issues like unaffordable housing or a demand for public services from an increasing population that existing resources can’t keep up with.

“This positive economic shock is of course positive, but it can translate into some negative impacts on our society overall,” Wagner said. “It’s hard to explain that sometimes, we would prefer our economy to be nice and boring growth instead of this very rapid growth we had in the last year.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.