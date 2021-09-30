Stone-Manning confirmed as director of Bureau of Land Management

Several GOP senators took to the floor Thursday, some holding spikes for display, to say her role in the incident and aftermath was disqualifying. Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso railed against her nomination, calling her a “dangerous choice” to lead BLM and characterizing her role in the incident as ecoterrorism and accusing her of lying to the Senate.

Republicans continued to speak out against her nomination for nearly two hours, levying similar opposition.

“It is astonishing and it is an embarrassment for this administration to nominate someone who is an ecoterrorist and a person who has perjured themselves,” said U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho.

Montana’s U.S. Sen. Steve Daines did not speak on the floor Thursday but had earlier attempted to block Stone-Manning's appointment and encouraged Biden to rescind it, stating he believed she had been deceptive and failed to take responsibility. In a statement Thursday after voting against her nomination, Daines said he believed she had been misleading and damaged her credibility.