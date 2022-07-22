Still no confirmed monkeypox in Montana

Montana still does not have a confirmed case of monkeypox, making it one of five states in the country where the rare virus has not yet been found.

All of Montana's neighboring states except Wyoming have reported cases. The other states without any documented monkeypox are Mississippi, Vermont and Maine. As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 2,593 confirmed cases nationwide.

The state heath department said in an email Friday it would notify the public via a press release when the first case is found in Montana.

"It’s unpredictable as to when we’ll have a first case. However, (the Department of Public Health and Human Services) continues to work with local jurisdictions on disease surveillance," spokesperson Jon Ebelt wrote in an email Friday.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, according to the CDC.

It is part of the virus family that includes smallpox and has similar, but more mild symptoms, and is rarely fatal. It is not related to chickenpox.

Monkeypox first appeared in humans in 1970. Before this outbreak, it was mostly found in central and western African countries and most cases elsewhere were among people who had traveled in that region or came into contact with imported animals.

In Montana, the state health department's Public Health Laboratory can provide PCR testing for monkeypox if a health care provider requests it, Ebelt said. If a sample tests positive here, it would be sent to the CDC for additional testing to confirm a case.

Ebelt said anyone who has symptoms of monkeypox should seek an evaluation from their doctor. Doctors should report any suspected cases to the local public health department.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash. The rash can look like pimples or blisters and appear on the face, in the mouth or on hands, feet, the chest, genitals or anus.

The rash goes through different stages before healing and illness lasts two to four weeks.

Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with the rash, scabs or body fluids. It can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged close contact, or during intimate physical contact.

Pregnant people can pass the virus to their fetus. People can also get monkeypox from a scratch or bite from an infected animal.

Ebelt said the public health response to monkeypox can include "isolating the patient, contact tracing, offering post-exposure vaccination to contacts while confirmatory tests for monkeypox are under way, and initiating a request for treatment, if needed."

While there is a vaccine for monkeypox, there are not many available. Montana has an allocation of 150 doses of Jynneos vaccine, some of which has been shipped to the state, Ebelt said.

That batch of vaccines is meant to complete a two-shot series for people, with each shot given four weeks apart. Ebelt said local health jurisdictions will work with the state health department to request and distribute vaccines, and that the state will follow CDC recommendations for who can get vaccinated. That focuses on people who have been exposed, Ebelt said, as the vaccine can be effective after exposure to the virus. The CDC recommends a vaccine shot within four days of exposure.

Ebelt said more doses are expected to be available for Montanans in the coming weeks.

Treatments for smallpox may also be used to treat monkeypox, Ebelt said. That includes an antiviral drug named tecovirimat, which the Food and Drug Administration allows to be used for monkeypox in an outbreak.

"The need for treatment will depend on how sick someone gets and whether they are likely to get severely ill, such as patients with weakened immune systems," Ebelt wrote, saying the state health department will ask the CDC for treatment supply if necessary.