State's top political cop says groups broke finance laws in qualifying Greens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Republican Party, Montanans for Conservation and Club for Growth Action violated the state's campaign finance laws in an effort to qualify the Green Party for the ballot this year, according to a decision signed by the state Commissioner of Political Practices on Friday.

The decision is related to a signature-gathering effort financed by the Montana GOP.

The Montana Democratic Party filed a campaign finance complaint with the commissioner, who is tasked with investigating alleged violations of the state's campaign finance laws, back in March.

The original complaint asked the commissioner to determined who paid an organization called Advanced Micro Targeting, which hired petitioners to gather signatures in cities around the state. That effort was successful, and the Secretary of State qualified the Montana Green party for the ballot March 6.

The state Green Party has repeatedly said it was not involved in the efforts to get on the ballot. It has also said some of the candidates running under the party's banner this election have not communicated with the party.

Green Party candidates can be seen as drawing votes away from Democrats, while Libertarian candidates, who are already qualified for the ballot, can draw votes from Republicans.