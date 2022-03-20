States search for wolverines across the West

In 2016, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Washington, along with federal, tribal and university partners, launched an unprecedented search for wolverines. Now with more states on board, the survey is in the middle of its second iteration with the goal of learning more about where this largest member of the weasel family is found and what may have changed in the meantime.

Wolverines have seen the spotlight recently with a slew of photos and videos from Montana, Yellowstone National Park and Utah garnering media attention. Rarely seen, the weasels’ mysterious lives in the wild and tenacious reputation has led to both popular fascination and scientific intrigue.

Long-time wolverine researcher and board member of the Wolverine Foundation Jeff Copeland often sees wolverines described as “elusive.” Wolverines by nature are far from elusive, he said, often displaying curiosity even around humans.

“They seem elusive because they’re at one of the lowest densities on the planet, so even in places where they’re relatively abundant, we don’t cross paths with them often,” he said.

In North America wolverines live across rugged and remote areas of the lower 48, Canada and Alaska. Low densities and large home ranges make studying them a challenge, with early small-scale projects focused on national parks and mountain ranges known as relative wolverine hotbeds. Studies looked at everything from presence and genetics to how roads or winter recreation may alter behavior, but in 2016 the four states decided to think bigger.

Counting the animals is notoriously difficult — a 2013 estimate put the number at about 300 animals in the Lower 48 — so the project offered a baseline survey to see if the weasels occupied swaths of classic habitat. Called the Western States Wolverine Conservation Program, the project mapped predicted wolverine habitat and the states and partners placed monitoring stations in 183 locations. Taking that data, repeat monitoring every five years could look at whether wolverine territory is shrinking or growing, and trace the effects of potential threats on the long-term viability of the species.

A recent research paper noted 92% of wolverine habitat in the contiguous United States is public land with some degree of protection, but said wolverine conservation “remains precarious” with declining snowpack and habitat fragmentation due to development in valley bottoms.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service first considered listing wolverines under the Endangered Species Act in 2014. In its decision not to list, officials cited uncertainty around the effects of climate change and habitat fragmentation on the weasels. In 2020 the service again declined to list, reaching similar conclusions.

Monitoring

The baseline survey was successful, with 59 of the 183 stations recording a wolverine visit to check out the mysterious scent of a lure or bait hung in a tree. Wolverines had reoccupied territory in the Northern Rockies and North Cascades following historic lows from the early 1900s, when populations were driven to near eradication south of Canada by predator poisoning campaigns and unregulated trapping.

The 2016-2017 survey included areas expected to contain wolverines such as the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, but also some more surprising discoveries such as the Little Belts in Montana and Gros Ventre Mountains in Wyoming.

“Where we did the survey last time we knew there was a pretty good chance of finding wolverines, obviously not everywhere, but we knew there was a pretty good chance,” said Justin Gude, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife division chief of research. “The goal at this point is to better define where wolverines are and aren’t.”

With the baseline data in place, the four original states have welcomed some new western neighbors to the project. This winter, Oregon, Utah and Colorado are conducting the same systematic surveys.

“It’s kind of an act of solidarity,” Oregon carnivore-furbearer coordinator Derek Broman said of taking part in the survey this year. “It’s a project … that had great success with the first round that produced a fantastic publication. Like with most research projects it also creates more questions, so there’s excitement about the data.”

As part of the survey, Oregon was to deploy 10 stations, but expanded that to 20 through partnerships. That includes the northeastern part of the state where recent efforts have detected one wolverine, but also in other places such as the southern Cascades, which are less likely to contain animals due to lower elevation but have also not seen efforts to detect them there.

“In some cases this will be a fresh objective look in the state,” Broman said. “We may not be too optimistic at finding them, but it’s approaching it with academic rigor and that creates greater continuity.”

California is monitoring portions of the Sierra Nevada but not participating in the survey at this time, a spokesperson said. The state has only had one confirmed wolverine in the last century.

Adding more states, including those like Colorado, where classic wolverine habitat is prevalent but currently has no known animals, helps wildlife managers improve estimates of where they are, Gude said.

“It’s the same design we used last time five years ago,” he said. “The biggest change is the addition of the other three states, so it’s a much bigger area.”

In Colorado, 16 stations are deployed this winter north of Interstate 70. The state joined the monitoring effort to be a good neighbor and to help in the broader effort of delineating wolverine distribution, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Travis Duncan said.

“Resident wolverines are known to occur in the four states where the first survey was conducted five years ago,” he said. “Delineating the edge of their range requires looking beyond the places we know them to be, including places where they are unlikely to be present.

“Also, we are looking ahead. If we have a wolverine population at some point, it will be good to have a system already in place to monitor the stability of that population.”

Wolverine monitoring stations generally come in two forms, with similar probabilities of detection. The first uses bait such as a beaver carcass or deer quarter hung in a tree along with some scent lure. Below the bait are wire brushes that snag hair for later DNA analysis. Stations must be checked and rebaited approximately once a month.

The second method uses a dispenser that periodically releases scent lure to pique a wolverine’s curiosity. Dispenser stations have the advantage of operating all winter without the need for a visit by technicians, but generally do not include the hair snagging brushes. Cameras are typically hung at both types of stations to record the detections.

Last fall, 51 stations in Montana were placed in the same grid cells as the baseline survey. This time Montana exclusively used scent dispensers, which significantly reduced costs, and stations will be pulled starting at the end of the month. Gude does not predict significant changes after only five years, but said the repeatability of the survey over time is critical to its design.

The baseline survey produced a significant amount of DNA from Montana so stations do not include hair snares. Data from the first survey is now part of a range-wide genetic analysis stretching into populations in Canada, Gude said.

Cory Mosby, furbearer staff biologist for Idaho Fish and Game, said this winter 57 stations are dotting that state. Bait stations requiring monthly checks have already produced some promising results.

“In Idaho it’s the same 57 cells and that will enable us to look at changes in occurrence and distribution and if occurrence is increasing or decreasing or changed from 2016,” he said. “The last time we were very happy to see wolverines through the entire extent of habitat here.”

Using the same protocols means data will be robust and easily comparable, offering information that will advise future policy decisions, Mosby said.

“I just can’t stress enough how important this collaboration between the states is,” he said. “Comparing this round’s data produces some of the best science we can to inform this conversation.”

In Wyoming, 53 stations are split between bait with hair snares and scent-only, including new cells in places such as the Snowy Range in the south-central part of the state.

Zack Walker, nongame supervisor with Wyoming Game and Fish, echoed Gude in saying that likely not much has changed biologically from five years ago, but wolverine detection is becoming more common in the state and he is excited to see what the data says.

“Really at the end of the day for the states doing it before, adding on this new information offers a more holistic view of this species across its range,” Walker said.

The baseline survey provided some important and somewhat surprising data, such as detecting wolverines 100 miles south of Yellowstone National Park in the Wind River Range. Walker hopes data including DNA this year will help determine if those detections were anomalies or evidence of a breeding population.

Wyoming represents the southern edge of current recolonization in the Northern Rockies, Walker said. Drawing a line from the Wind Rivers provides a potential path south for expansion into Colorado, and high elevation habitat predicted to offer persistent snowpack through the next few decades of climate change.

Reintroduction

Learning more about wolverines and where they are and are not will inform wildlife and landscape management. When it comes to discussions about wolverines, that usually means decisions on forest management, recreation planning and how to provide safe paths to move between habitats. But as Gude with Montana’s FWP said, the absence of wolverines could also present opportunities for a potential translocation to help establish new populations.

Colorado has long considered a potential transplant of wolverines to start a population. Colorado Parks and Wildlife developed a detailed reintroduction plan around 2010, and the Colorado Sun reported recently that talks have again ramped up.

“We are having robust discussions about wolverines in the state,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow said on the Colorado Outdoors Podcast, the Colorado Sun reported. “We are interested in restoring wolverines at some level.”

Former FWP carnivore coordinator and long-time wolverine researcher Bob Inman said in a previous interview that Colorado’s high elevation could roughly double suitable habitat south of Canada.

While the push to restore wolverines in Colorado’s high country gains steam, Copeland, the retired biologist with the Wolverine Foundation, believes the weasels are already showing signs of finding their own way back and urged approaching a reintroduction plan with caution.

“Translocating animals is generally viewed as a last resort if you’re sure the animals can’t get down there on their own,” he said.

Copeland points to Montana ending wolverine trapping in 2012 (the season allowed trapping of a handful of animals). When a wolverine was trapped that provided space for a young animal to move in without having to disperse long distances. Now as core habitat fills up, he expects to see more movement of animals into new areas, including venturing south to Colorado.

“I don’t think it’ll happen in a year or two, but you look 30 or 40 years,” Copeland said, noting that wolverines have already reclaimed much of their territory following extirpation. “I think it’s a matter of time … and how interesting would it be to watch them do this.”

Researchers tracked a lone male wolverine in 2009 as it traveled from northwest Wyoming to Colorado, making it the first wolverine documented in that state in nearly a century. The animal later traveled all the way to North Dakota, where he was legally killed under livestock protection laws.

Copeland also cautioned that translocations can be “extremely messy” with high mortality rates and a heightened risk when dealing with rare animals such as wolverines. Captures would also occur when females are pregnant, adding further complications to the process.

“There’s no place in the world that has a surplus of wolverines,” Copeland said. “So if you’re capturing them you’re disrupting the origin population.”

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.