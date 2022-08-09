State's high court continues temporary block on abortion laws

Three abortion laws will continue to stay on hold in Montana following a unanimous state Supreme Court order issued by a five-justice panel Tuesday.

In a related order, the court also blocked requests from the state attorney general and governor asking justices to reconsider the state constitutional underpinnings on access to abortion, as part of a lawsuit making its way through the court system in Montana.

Republicans in the Montana Legislature passed four new laws in 2021 to change access to abortion in the state. Three of them have been on hold since an October ruling in the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Montana seeking to overturn them permanently.

The stalled laws would ban abortion after the 20-week point of a pregnancy; eliminate tele-health services for medication abortion and create informed consent rules; and require abortion providers to offer the opportunity to view an ultrasound.

The state Supreme Court’s order Tuesday means those laws will not go into effect while the lawsuit progresses through Yellowstone County District Court.

Last year, Billings Judge Michael Moses issued a preliminary injunction, writing that "(Planned Parenthood) and their patients will be irreparably harmed through the loss of their constitutional rights, thus the preservation of the status quo is necessary to prevent that harm."

In a statement Tuesday, Planned Parenthood of Montana praised the orders.

“We are pleased that the Montana Supreme Court ruled today to uphold the preliminary injunction put in the place by (the) district court in the fall,” president and CEO Martha Fuller said in a statement. “This means that three anti-abortion laws remain unenforceable, including a 20-week ban. … Abortion remains legal in Montana, protected by our constitutional right to privacy. This is a victory for our right to make personal medical decisions, free from the interference of government.”

In their order Tuesday, the justices did not get into conflicting expert opinions provided by the state and Planned Parenthood about the point of viability of a fetus, when that fetus could feel pain, or the intent and possible outcomes of the informed consent requirement and offering to view an ultrasound. Those will be decided by the district court, they wrote.

The justices on the panel, which included Beth Baker, James Shea, Laurie McKinnon, Dirk Sandefur and Jim Rice, did find the district court judge was on legally solid ground in issuing the preliminary injunction.

“Having found no error of law or manifest abuse of discretion, we affirm the district court’s preliminary injunction order,” the justices wrote.

A spokesperson for the attorney general on Tuesday criticized both orders from the Supreme Court.

“The current standard for preliminary injunctions is so low that it’s not really a standard at all,” wrote Emilee Cantrell. “As a result, constitutional laws like these may be blocked for months — or even years — before courts ever decide cases on the merits. Armstrong was wrong the day it was decided and its use in delaying these common-sense laws that protect the health and safety of Montana women makes that even more clear.”

The attorney general is also challenging another preliminary injunction, this one in place for nearly a decade while a case has stalled in district court, related to parental notification in Montana.

At the heart of the current case is a 1999 state Supreme Court decision known as Armstrong, which cited privacy provision in the Montana Constitution as protecting the right to access a pre-viability abortion. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Gov. Greg Gianforte, both Republicans, have argued the case was wrongly decided and the issue of abortion access should be left to the state Legislature. They’ve also said Armstrong should be revisited following the overturning of Roe v. Wade at the federal level.

The Montana Supreme Court’s order Tuesday said it did not address the question of if it should overrule Armstrong because it wasn’t the proper time to take that issue up but that would happen later.

“The court recognizes the potential implications of the Dobbs (v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that overturned Roe) decision and the desire to afford full opportunity to be heard,” justices wrote, adding that the governor’s filing came when they were in the final stages of reviewing their opinion. “ ... The appeal of this preliminary injunction is not the time for those arguments to be made and considered. … The merits proceeding and review after final judgment will afford opportunity for the issues and arguments to be fully aired.”

The state Supreme Court found that the district court judge properly relied on Armstrong in issuing his injunction.

Fuller celebrated the court not opening up Armstrong at this juncture, while both Gianforte and Knudsen were critical of the decision. Both had filed requests to submit briefs after the deadline asking the court to rethink Armstrong in light of Dobbs.

“It’s unfortunate that the state Supreme Court dodged that question and reaffirmed one of the most radical abortion regimes in the nation based on their made-up Armstrong decision,” Cantrell said.

Gianforte also issued a statement saying “The Montana Supreme Court kicked the can down the road today on Armstrong, the 1999 decision which used Roe v. Wade to recognize abortion rights in Montana. With Roe overturned, the Montana Supreme Court must revisit its decision in Armstrong, and I look forward to it doing so promptly.”