States enter agreement to look at hydrogen hub

In a press release Tuesday, the governor said Montana has agreed to look at developing a regional clean hydrogen hub along with North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“We’re ramping up American-made energy in Montana, from wind, to oil and gas, to hydropower, to hydrogen,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a press release.

The plan is called the Heartland Hydrogen Hub and would involve states and industry groups coordinating in the fields of agriculture, transportation, national security and clean energy production.

The other governors who signed the agreement include North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

The memorandum of understanding includes "coordinating and developing a regional clean hydrogen hub as contemplated by the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" passed by Congress. The states will develop a proposal to submit to the U.S. Department of Energy to seek federal funding.