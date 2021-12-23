State wraps up 'return-to-work' bonus program

The last “return-to-work” bonuses for Montanans who reentered the workforce earlier this year will be processed by the end of December, according to the state labor department.

It marks the end of the policy that has delivered $1,200 checks to about 3,000 workers while drawing controversy for the early termination of expanded federal unemployment benefits.

Department of Labor and Industry Administrator of Workforce Services Scott Eychner, who oversaw the incentive program, said in an interview Tuesday that about 300 pending applications for the bonuses will be processed by the end of next week. In all, 2,900 bonuses had been approved out of more than 6,300 applications submitted between the start of the program in May and its Oct. 31 deadline, according to numbers released Monday by the state.

Workers were eligible if they were unemployed due to the pandemic as of May 1 and subsequently held a job for at least four weeks. The commission responsible for approving how money awarded to the state under the federal American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) is spent allocated $15 million to the program, of which about $3.5 million has been distributed to workers.

“Not knowing what success would look like, because we’ve never done anything like this before, out of the gate we were very happy with the results we had,” Eychner said.

Around two-thirds of recipients of the return-to-work bonuses went to workers making $20 per hour or less, according to the department’s report. The benefits were distributed fairly evenly between more urban and rural counties: The counties containing the state’s seven largest cities, which account for 64% of Montana’s population, received about 70% of the bonuses.

But the program has drawn fire from Democrats on the economic stabilization ARPA commission. At the time it was announced, House Minority Leader Kim Abbott criticized Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration for neglecting to disclose that the return-to-work program was tied to his first-in-the-nation decision to stop accepting federal unemployment benefits tied to the pandemic’s economic outfall.

Gianforte announced later in the day that he was ending the benefits, after the commission — of which Abbott is a member — had voted unanimously to approve the bonus program.

Ending those additional benefits three months before their sunset amounted to forfeiting tens of millions of dollars that would have potentially flowed into the state. Abbott said she previously requested an estimate of that total from the Department of Labor and Industry, which pegged that amount at about $50 million.

Gianforte and some business owners in the state have argued that the increased unemployment benefits amounted to paying people not to work.

“That was appropriate when we had a significant health crisis,” the governor said in an interview over the summer. “We’re coming out of it and … instead of just taking the benefits away, we created an incentive to getting back into the workforce.”

In an interview Wednesday, Abbott argued the incentive program should have been more specifically tailored to addressing child care, housing and other issues that have sidelined workers during the pandemic, and noted that it left about $11 million sitting in the state’s bank account when it could have been put to other uses.

“The vast majority of folks, I think they want a job they can count on to take care of themselves and their families and contribute to their local communities,” she added, “and we didn’t address the major barriers, from our view, to folks going back to work.”

The bonus program was advertised by the Gianforte administration as an effort to push out-of-work Montanans back into the workforce, as employers faced a historically tight labor market. In the months since it began, Montana added more than 12,600 jobs as of November, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Bureau of Labor Statistic — a 2.5% increase.

That tracks with a 2.5% increase seen nationwide during that time frame, and a number of studies published earlier this year indicated little difference in employment gains between states that ended unemployment benefits early and those that didn’t.

Eychner acknowledged there’s no way to be sure whether those workers would have gone back to work anyway, but said the department heard anecdotally that the bonuses enabled some recipients to address barriers to returning to the workforce, like affording child care and housing.

Economists and business owners in Montana have cited both of those factors as slowing the flow of workers back into the labor force. Some workers, particularly older ones and those with chronic medical conditions, have also been reticent to return to public-facing jobs amid a pandemic that continues to kill more than 1,000 Americans daily, nearly two years after it began.

The state’s Republican-controlled ARPA commissions have separately approved $31 million in ARPA money for child-care providers, as well as $15 million for affordable housing projects, but Democrats have argued that the state has been slow to actually spend that money.

Eychner said the department plans to produce a report on the return-to-work bonus program by the end of January, to include more details data on the demographics of the bonus recipients and what types of jobs they took. A more comprehensive report, to be published about a year later, will analyze more specific information the department collected from applicants, he said.

That report will attempt to find answers to the questions many economists and policymakers have been asking since the pandemic upended workers and businesses across the economy. It will include data on how long people were out of work, and what industries they worked in before and after.

“One of the things we’re curious about (is) did people change jobs, did they change industries, did they completely upend their life and get into something else?” Eychner said. “Because we’ve heard narratives about that, but it’s just anecdotal data at this point.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.