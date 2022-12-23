State wants pre-authorization, more proof of 'medical necessity' for Medicaid-covered abortions

The state of Montana is proposing to require those seeking abortions covered by Medicaid to get pre-authorization to show the procedure is “medically necessary.”

The administrative rule proposed by the Department of Public Health and Human Services also aims to limit who can provide abortions that would be covered by Medicaid.

The department provided a statement Friday explaining its justification for the proposed rule.

“DPHHS must ensure that abortions paid for by Montana taxpayers under Medicaid are truly medically necessary, in accordance with the law,” said Director Charlie Brereton in an emailed statement. “We welcome comment on the proposed rule and look forward to further protecting the integrity of our Medicaid program through its finalization and implementation.”

Martha Fuller, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana, said the proposed rule would disproportionately harm those who earn lower incomes and live in rural areas that rely on Medicaid coverage.

“Montana’s a very big (geographically) state and we have a lot of people who are insured by Medicaid,” Fuller said. “ … I see this as yet another attempt by the Legislature and by this administration to try and reduce access and make it harder for folks to be able to seek an abortion, which is of course essential health care.”

The federal Hyde Amendment limits federal money from paying for abortions covered by Medicaid, except in the case of rape, incest or if the life of a mother is at risk. But a 1995 court ruling in Montana found the state must use its own funds to cover abortions deemed medically necessary for Medicaid patients. The state has long defined what counts as medically necessary in administrative rule.

The decision did not require Montana Medicaid to cover elective, non-therapeutic abortions. Pre-viability abortions are legal in Montana under a state Supreme Court order dating back to 1999.

In 2021, the state’s Republican-majority Legislature used the budget process to create a study of abortions for those covered by Medicaid. That came in addition to several other bills that limited access to abortion care around the state. Several of those laws are on hold in court challenges, and other restrictions on abortion have been requested by lawmakers in the upcoming session that starts Jan. 2.

Last year the health department hired Mountain Pacific Quality Health to review payments in Montana. The agency found the state paid for 1,418 abortions in the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years. All but one case, in which the life of the person was at risk, were listed as performed because the procedure was medically necessary. Over that period, there were 75 denials, according to documents from the health department.

The existing form used by providers and submitted to get Medicaid reimbursement includes three options to support coverage: if the procedure is necessary to save the member’s life; if the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest; or if the abortion is medically necessary but the member’s life is not endangered. There’s a space to provide an optional explanation, but the form does not require any additional documentation.

The proposed rule notes the contractor found that over a three-year period about 11% of claims had any additional documentation beyond what is currently required to show medical necessity.

The proposed rule says the study found "consistent lack of documentation" and raised issues of vagueness with conditions cited to justify medical necessity, such as pain and suffering, emotional stability, mental and physical health and complications of unintended pregnancy.

"(Those findings) lead the department to reasonably believe that the Medicaid program is paying for abortions that are not actually medically necessary, but are, in fact, elective, nontherapeutic abortions," the rule reads.

In an interim budget committee hearing in September, Brereton presented the agency's data and told legislators he had "grave concerns with these findings."

"We are evaluating various policy options. Nothing has been determined at this point in time but we want you to know that we intend to take action in this regard and within our authority," he said.

A hearing on the proposed rule will be held Jan. 12 over Zoom. People can find a link to the hearing at https://dphhs.mt.gov/legalresources/administrativerules and can offer public comment until Jan. 20 by contacting the department.

Medical necessity and documentation

The department proposes to dictate an abortion is medically necessary and eligible for coverage under the Montana Medicaid program only when a person suffers from a physical disorder, physical injury or physical illness, including a life-endangering physical condition caused by or arising from the pregnancy itself, that would as certified by a physician, place the patient in danger of death unless an abortion is performed.

A situation would also be deemed medically necessary, according to the proposed rule, if it does not place the person in danger of death unless an abortion is performed, but a person suffers from a physical or psychological condition that would, as certified by a physician, be significantly aggravated by the pregnancy.

“Faithfulness to the scope of the Medicaid program as established by the Legislature and to Montana taxpayers and the state funds justifies the department's decision to require the submission of documentation to support Medicaid payment for abortion services and, with respect to abortion, to provide greater specificity as to what constitutes medically necessary services and the documentation needed to support such abortion payment claims,” the rule reads.

Fuller said the proposed rule inappropriately singles out abortion for restrictions related to medical necessity that are not applied to other services.

“Medicaid providers are already held to a standard across Medicaid around medical necessity for all of their services and there are existing protections in place to ensure providers are considering and documenting medical necessity,” Fuller said. “The fact of the matter is it is up to the provider to figure out whether or not something is medically necessary. It’s another example, and we’ve seen many, of the government inserting itself between the patient and the provider.”

Among the documentation the department plans to require under the new rule are a history and physical examination with evidence of the medical diagnosis and/or condition necessitating abortion, an estimate of gestational age that would include imaging and lab tests if available, and corroborating laboratory and imaging studies that support the medical diagnosis or patient condition. It would also include the reason for the abortion procedure, documentation confirming review of contraindications for medication abortions, proof of adequate patient education, a treatment plan and signed informed consent for the proposed abortion procedure.

Fuller said doctors are already meeting medical standards of care when providing abortion services to women. However, she said, the additional documentation required could be burdensome for providers.

Pre-authorization

In the rule, the department said requests for authorization must be submitted electronically for approval before a procedure. In cases of an emergency, the department wrote, it would require a post-service, prepayment review of the claim.

The department argued that preauthorization is required for other Medicaid coverage, such as wheelchairs, hearing aids, breast augmentation and more.

“It is the department's practice to require prior authorization especially when there may be questions as to whether the service is medically necessary," according to the rule. “ … In order to ensure that Montana Medicaid is only paying for abortions where required by federal or state statutory law — and, thus, is not paying for elective, non-therapeutic abortions consistent with case law — the department proposes to require prior authorization or post-service, prepayment review of claims for such services.”

Fuller raised concerns requiring pre-authorization would extend a process where the timeline can be critical.

“Abortion really is a time-sensitive service, even outside the case of emergencies,” Fuller said. “When folks have to wait longer to get abortion care, there can be negative impacts on those patients.”

A delay can change the type of abortion a person can have, from one conducted with medication to a surgical one, which is more costly and can require more travel.

The proposed rule does not establish a timeline for reviewing and making determinations on pre-authorization requests, and the department did not respond to an emailed question seeking clarification. In response to several questions about the proposed rule, a spokesperson responded that "we think the rule speaks for itself."

Fuller said the preauthorization can also further the stigma around abortions.

“It’s basically saying to the patient ‘You need to have permission from your insurer, in this case Medicaid,' in order to have health care that you and your doctor have decided you needed,” Fuller said.

Who can provide covered abortions

The department is also proposing to limit Medicaid-funded abortions to those performed only by a physician who holds a doctor of medicine or osteopathy degree, meaning any abortion care provided by a physician assistant or an advanced practice registered nurse would not be covered.

Earlier this month the Montana Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that will determine if nurse practitioners, or advance practice nurses, can continue providing abortions in Montana or only doctors can.

“The department recognizes that there is ongoing litigation on whether medical practitioners other than physicians may lawfully perform abortions in the state of Montana. That is a different issue than whether the abortion is eligible for coverage and payment under the Montana Medicaid program,” the rule reads. “To comply with federal and state statutes, to protect the integrity of the Medicaid program, and to protect the health and safety of Medicaid beneficiaries, the Medicaid program can limit Medicaid payment to services provided by certain types of health care providers.”

Fuller said that advance practice nurses are fully capable of providing abortion care, as well as determining what’s medically necessary.

“There’s no reason in terms of scope of practice or skills a physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner can’t do those things as well as a physician can,” Fuller said, adding that many medication abortions in Montana are performed by those types of providers.