State urges Medicaid recipients to update contact information

The state health department is urging people and families covered by Montana Medicaid, which includes Medicaid expansion, and Healthy Montana Kids to make sure their contact information with the state is up to date.

That's because when the federal public health emergency is expected to end later this summer, the eligibility process for those programs will change and the Department of Public Health and Human Services will need to get in touch with people to verify their qualification status.

If their contact information is not correct, some could lose coverage they're qualified to receive.

“It’s imperative that Montanans update their contact information with DPHHS to ensure they will receive upcoming notices related to their health care coverage,” department director Adam Meier said in a press release sent Thursday. “We encourage people to utilize one of the numerous options available to complete this crucial task.”

People can update their information by:

Completing the new change of address form online at mt.gov. Individuals can also create an online account at apply.mt.gov. Through an online account, members can update their contact information and renew their coverage when it is time, as well as receive correspondence.

Calling the Public Assistance Helpline at 1-888-706-1535.

Mailing a letter to DPHHS, PO Box 202925, Helena, MT 59620-2925.

Faxing a letter to 1-877-418-4533.

Going to a local Office of Public Assistance.

The department will also launch a new website soon where people can update their information.

The termination of the emergency will start a major shift in how the state of Montana reviews who is qualified for health insurance coverage through most adult Medicaid programs. That process, called redetermination, has been on hold in states across the country during COVID-19 in an effort by the federal government to make sure people could access health care during the pandemic.

The health department said in Thursday's press release that once the end of the public health emergency is announced, it will finalize the date when it will start processing annual renewals and changes to Montana Medicaid and Health Montana Kids clients' circumstances and making changes to coverage if appropriate.

The department expects to finish the redetermination process by May 31, 2023. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services allow states a year to complete the process, however. CMS has also provided guidance to states about the best way to complete redeterminations with minimal errors.

“CMS is concerned that if states attempt to initiate more than 1/9 of their total caseload in a given month, there will be an increased risk that state processes will not meet federal renewal requirements, and eligible individuals will be erroneously determined ineligible or lose coverage for avoidable procedural reasons,” the guidance reads.

The department said that people no longer qualified for either Medicaid program will get a notice informing them of the end of their coverage and connecting them with information on how to get insurance through the federal marketplace. Before the pandemic, about 80% of Montanans who bought their coverage on the exchange qualified for subsidies to lower the cost. During the public health emergency, those subsidies and the number of people who qualified for them were expanded, but that too will end when the emergency status terminates.

The number of people covered by Medicaid in Montana rose dramatically during the pandemic. In March of 2020, there were 86,788 adults accessing insurance through the expansion program. That rose to 113,850 at the start of this year, a nearly 32% increase. In traditional Medicaid, enrollment went from 42,454 to 58,847 over the same period, a 38% jump.

While some people's Medicaid coverage will be automatically renewed, others will get a packet in the mail to complete the renewal process. The department urged people to do their renewal online at apply.mt.gov or by calling the Public Assistance Helpline at 1-888-706-1535.

Individuals and families have at least 30 days to return their renewal packet, and the department will follow up with notices and text messages to reach as many people as possible.

“It is important that individuals respond and complete their renewal,” Meier said in the release. “If a member does not complete their renewal, their healthcare coverage will end.”

The department is also working with Cover Montana, which is operated by the Montana Primary Care Association, to help people determine how to enroll in the coverage that best fits their needs.

“Cover Montana will be working on a broad public education effort throughout 2022,” said Olivia Riutta, director of Cover Montana, in the release. “We will have navigators in communities talking to people. Soon, we will launch a new website and social media effort to help people get easy access to accurate information. And we will work with health care providers, nonprofit organizations, schools, and other partners to reach as many Montanans as possible.”

Montanans covered by Medicaid who need help navigating the renewal process or finding other health coverage can call Cover Montana’s toll-free help line at 844-682-6837 or find in-person help in their area at www.covermt.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.